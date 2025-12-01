Strictly Come Dancing’s leaderboard ahead of musicals week as bosses reveal twist

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 is fast approaching its quarter-final showdown, and the competition is tighter than ever – to help you weigh up your favourite couple’s chances, here’s a look at the current leaderboard.

This weekend is Musical Week – a fan favourite – and we’ve rounded up all the confirmed musicals set to hit the dance floor. And if that wasn’t enough glitter for one night, there’s also a fresh twist on the way.

After the success of last week’s Instant Dance Challenge, Strictly bosses have cooked up another brand new test for the couples… so keep reading!

Lewis and Katya are at the top of the leaderboard (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing’s current leaderboard

The current leaderboard is a mixture of three lots of scores. Due to La Voix’s sudden exit, there was no elimination in Blackpool. As a result, the scores were carried over to Saturday November 30, 2025.

The points were then added to Saturday’s scores and public votes, while extra points were also added from Saturday’s Instant Dance Challenge, too.

Lewis Cope and Katya Jones finished Week 10 at the top of the leaderboard. They were awarded four 9s for their Rumba, and they got the top score of 6 for their Challenge dance, totalling 42. Added to their Blackpool points, they finished the night with 82.

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu are in joint second place. They got four 10s for their Couple’s Choice, but their Instant Dance Challenge let them down. The couple only received 1 extra point from the judges, giving them a total of 41. Their combined final score was 80.

Amber Davies and Nikita Kumzin are also in second. They scored a total of 44 on Saturday night. This was four 10s for their Jive and an additional 4 marks for their Instant Dance Challenge performance. Their 36 points from Blackpool totalled it up to 80.

George Clarke and Alexis Warr did a Quickstep on Saturday night. They received two 8s and two 9s for it. They received 2 points for their Challenge, finishing the night with a total of 36. Together with their Blackpool marks, they ended up in third place with 75.

Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon scored a total of 33 on Saturday. They wowed with their Instant Dance Challenge, achieving an extra 5 points. But their main dance – a Jive – only got four 7s. Their 33 from Blackpool gave a final mark of 66.

Bottom of the leaderboard was Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe. They did a Cha-cha-cha but really didn’t impress. Craig Revel Horwood even scored them 4! They also received two 6s and a 7, and an extra 3 marks in the Instant Dance Challenge, totalling 23. Their Blackpool score brought it up to 61.

Balviner and Julian were in Sunday’s dance-off with Alex and Johannes. Craig voted to save Alex and Johannes, but the three others saved Balvinder. This means Alex and Johannes are out.

What are the songs for Musicals Week?

In usual style, the BBC are holding back some of this weekend’s musical reveals. But we do know the majority!

Lewis Cope and Katya Jones are doing a Salsa and their chosen musical is West Side Story. Fans are surprised, however, as they expected Lewis to do Billy Elliott.

Lewis starred in Billy Elliott in the West End as a child and he was captured doing the musical’s iconic dance down a residential street in the tease for Musicals Week. But it isn’t to be.

Amber Davies and Nikita are taking on Guys and Dolls. Their song is Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat, and they will be dancing a Charleston.

George Clarke and Alexis Warr will be performing an Argentine Tango and their musical is Phantom of the Opera. George isn’t totally on board, however. When asked by Claudia Winkleman on Sunday’s Results show if he likes musicals, George replied: “I love them so much.” He then said: “I hate them.”

The only couple we are yet to hear anything from is Balvinder and Julian.

Strictly announces new ‘highs-stakes challenge’

On Saturday, the six couples took part in the Instant Dance Challenge. It was the first time the game has ever featured in the UK version of the BBC show.

If you loved it, then there is good news. The BBC has confirmed there will be another “high-stakes dance challenge” in Musicals Week.

Announcing the news, spokesperson teased: “Musicals Week will also see our couples take part in another Strictly first: a brand new high-stakes dance challenge.” They then promised more information “in due course”.

There are several variations of the dance challenge in both Germany and America. On America’s Dancing With The Stars, they have a Relay Race Challenge.

The Relay Race Challenge sees two couples sharing the same song and dance. One pair start the dance off, while the other takes over midway through. Could it be that? Only time will tell!

George Clarke admits he ‘hates’ musicals (Credit: BBC)

When is Strictly Come Dancing on?

Strictly Come Dancing will be shimmying onto screens a little later this weekend, with Saturday’s show airing at 6.50pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on December 6, 2025.

Expect all the couples’ routines, plus the brand new dance challenge, before the glitter settles at 8.05pm.

Sunday’s Strictly: The Results is also pushed back, kicking off at 7.45pm on December 7. Viewers can look forward to a Chicago-inspired pro group number, as well as a special appearance from the cast of the comedy musical Titanique.

After the dance-off claims another couple, the competition will officially move into semi-final territory – and the tension is only going to ramp up from here.

Strictly Come Dancing starts at 6.50pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday December 6, 2025.

