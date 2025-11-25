Strictly Come Dancing’s Instant Dance Challenge explained and why the celebrities are ‘scared’ of it

Strictly Come Dancing is shaking things up this weekend with a brand-new twist: the Instant Dance Challenge. But what exactly are the celebs in for?

The segment is designed to crank up the pressure, forcing the couples to think on their feet as they’re thrown into a routine with barely any prep – all live on air. It’s meant to add an extra spark to the competition, but if other countries’ versions are anything to go by, the tension is about to skyrocket.

Germany and the US have already rolled out their own takes on the Instant Dance, and while it certainly ups the excitement, some viewers have branded it downright “stressful” to watch.

Buckle up – this could get chaotic. Here’s what you need to know about how Strictly Come Dancing’s Instant Dance Challenge works – and why not everyone likes it.

Strictly Come Dancing’s remaining six couple are taking part in the Instant Dance Challenge this weekend – but what is it? (Credit: BBC)

What is the Instant Dance Challenge on Strictly Come Dancing?

This weekend, Strictly Come Dancing viewers will be introduced to the Instant Dance Challenge for the first time. It will feature in Saturday night’s live show and all the remaining couples will take part.

Last weekend, the couples were seen each selecting a sealed envelope from a jar and signing their names on it. Inside the envelope contains a dance style that they have done before.

During the live show, they will open their envelope and be given their accompanying music. The pair will then make a made dash to wardrobe and select a costume.

They then have just 10 seconds to talk through how they will perform their selected dance. 10 whole seconds!

Strictly Come Dancing presenters, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, will oversee the Instant Dance Challenge. Once all six couples have improvised their dances, the judges will rank them from best to worst. They will be given extra points accordingly.

Shirley Ballas, head judge, cannot wait. She says about the Challenge: “Instant Dance has the power to change everything for our couples, and will challenge them in ways they have never been challenged before.

“With standards so incredibly high this year and the competition so close, there’s a lot resting on it. The dance styles, costumes and music might not be revealed until the night, but what we can be sure of right now is that it’s going to be a whole lot of fun.”

Motsi Mabuse has already judged the Instant Dance Challenge in Germany and says some celebs have ‘blacked out’ (Credit: BBC)

“It’s stressful to watch”

Shirley’s fellow judge, Motsi Mabuse, has already presided over the Instant Dance Challenge in Germany. The former pro is also a judge on the country’s version of Strictly, called Let’s Dance. There, it is called Impro Dance Even More Extreme.

Motis has already revealed past contestants have gone blank during the Challenge.

She told Claudia on last week’s Strictly: “The question is, have they really learned to dance and understood what they are doing. Have they learned their basic steps. And you have to trust your partner.

“I’ve seen people have blackouts and just stand there. But I’ve seen some magical moments. Anything can happen.”

Dance fans in Germany, meanwhile, have described the Instant Dance Challenge as “overly stressful”.

Writing on Reddit, one said: “I’m sorry, I really don’t like the Instant Dance Challenge at all. It seemed overly stressful to watch, which meant that none of the routines were enjoyable.”

Others have remembered when former German contestant, Olympic gymnast Philipp Boy, went blank in 2023.

“I remembered Philipp’s improv dance being a total disaster. Nearly got sent home on it,” one Let’s Dance viewer said. Another added: “Oh yes, that was quite memorable. Philipp had a blackout.”

The celebrities have already picked sealed envelopes containing the dances for their Instant Dance Challenge (Credit: BBC)

How will the Strictly celebs prepare?

One clued up German fan has a good insight into how the celebrities and their pros are likely to be preparing for the Instant Dance Challenge.

The viewer said each of the six remaining couples could be learning “mini” routines for all styles of dance this week.

“It’s completely unknown to all the couples which dance style and song they get,” they wrote. “It’s really entertaining to watch, but understandably extremely nerve-wracking for the contestants and it’s the challenge they’re the most scared of.”

They added: “The couples usually prepare for this challenge by basically learning several mini choreos to all dance styles and when it’s time for their real Impro dance live on air, the pros/ celebs do their best to adjust to things on the spot.”

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on this weekend?

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday (November 29) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 6.35pm. The show is 90 minutes long and will include a new routine for each couple, plus the Instant Dance Challenge. It ends at 8.05pm.

Last week, due to La Voix being forced out of the competition due to injury, no one went home. The scores and public votes will be carried over to this weekend and there will be a dance-off, resulting in an elimination.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results starts at 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday November 30. Myles Smith will be singing during the show.

It sounds like we are in for a very exciting weekend, albeit a stressful one. Best get the snacks in!

Read more: Inside the Strictly cast’s wild Blackpool afterparty – Tess and Claudia on the tequila; famous faces; legends return

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday November 29, 2025.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you’re excited about the Instant Dance Challenge on Strictly Come Dancing this year?