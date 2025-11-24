Inside the Strictly cast’s wild Blackpool afterparty – Tess and Claudia on the tequila; famous faces; legends return

Strictly hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman ended their final Blackpool show with a big party with stars of the show, past and present.

From enjoying tequila to having a drink with some famous faces, here’s a closer look at the Strictly Blackpool afterparty 2025…

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman party after final Strictly Blackpool party

This weekend (November 22), marked Tess and Claudia’s final time hosting the BBC dance show in Blackpool. The presenting duo announced earlier on in the season that they will be leaving the show this year.

After the Blackpool special results show aired on Sunday, Tess shared some snaps on her Instagram. And it seems the blonde TV presenter said goodbye to the iconic Tower Ballroom in style.

In one photo, Tess and Claudia posed for the cameras, with Claudia holding an open bottle of tequila in her hands.

Both stars are wearing white T-shirts with I HEART BLACKPOOL printed on them.

“Blackpool, you didn’t disappoint! From the warmest of welcomes to some truly incredible routines from our brilliant couples; the only downside – having to bid the fondest of farewells to @lavoixtheshow [heart emojis] She’ll be very much missed by us all xx,” Tess captioned the post.

Claudia looked to be in high spirits in the pic. Meanwhile, other partygoers could be seen milling around in the background of the snap.

Strictly hit Blackpool (Credit: BBC)

The afterparty

According to The Sun, this year’s Blackpool afterparty was cancelled by the BBC.

“The stars of this year’s show don’t want to be in a position where they could be linked to any wrongdoing,” a source claimed.

“There’s a feeling that if people are in the wrong place at the wrong time, it could reflect very badly on them.”

However, a party clearly did happen, as proven by some of the stars’ posts on social media! Read on and we’ll tell you all we know!

Carlos and Ben after the show (Credit: @amydowden / Instagram)

In a post shared by Amy Dowden, the Welsh dancer, Carlos Gu and her husband, Ben Jones, could be seen enjoying some time together after the show. Ben, 34, can be seen in one photo planting a big kiss on Carlos’ cheek. And, from the background, it seems like they were at the same location as Tess and Claude.

“We love you and are so very proud of you @gkx_carlos,” Amy captioned the post.

In another picture, Amy shared a picture of Carlos resting his head on Ben’s shoulder. Ben, meanwhile, could be seen with a drink in his hand.

“These two [heart eye emoji],” Amy captioned the story.

Enjoying a drink with Gogglebox stars and partying with Strictly alumni

Meanwhile, Lewis Cope and Craig Revel Horwood headed for a drink with Paul Chuckle! Yes, really!

The Chuckle Brothers star was also joined by his nephew and niece, Gogglebox favourites Pete and Sophie Sandiford. And, according to reports, the shindig took place at the Holiday Inn, where the Strictly stars were said to be staying.

Pete and Sophie are, of course, from Blackpool.

“I didn’t think anything could top one of the best #bbcstrictly episodes I’ve ever seen except a late-night catch-up with the phenomenon that is @lewiscope AND the growing Chuckle TV Dynasty that is @officialpaulchuckle @sophiesandiford1 @sandifordpete who are all as hilarious as each other,” Craig wrote on Instagram.

“Perfect candidates for 2026 if you ask me.”

Ashley and Layton joined the party (Credit: @jmanrara / Instagram)

After the show, Janette Manrara was seen posing for pictures with fellow Strictly stars Ashley Roberts, Alexis Warr and Katya Jones.

Janette also shared a picture of Ashley and Layton Williams in a bar after the show on her Story.

Looks like a fun night was had by all!

The celebs and their pro dance partners are back in rehearsals today (Monday, November 24), where they’re hopefully not nursing too big a hangover!

