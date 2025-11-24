Strictly Come Dancing star Alex Kingston speaks out as fans concerned over painful injury

Alex Kingston has finally addressed the secret injury she’d been keeping under wraps during her Strictly Come Dancing stint. The ER star, 62, has spoken out after eagle-eyed fans noticed a telling clue that she wasn’t performing at full strength in Blackpool. Backstage footage showed Alex with medical taping peeking through her ballgown, revealing she’d actually been battling pain behind the scenes.

Strictly Come Dancing star Alex Kingston reveals rib injury

Sharing the pictures, an eagle-eyed fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Is that tape on her ribs???? My poor baby, god please don’t let this ruin Alex’s dream.”

Alex’s daughter, Salome Violetta Haertel, later confirmed the star had battled on throughout the live show after dislocating her rib. Alex has also given an update herself.

The actress wrote on Instagram: “I just want to assure everyone that I am completely fine. It is a minor injury. It’s all part and parcel of dancing at this levels.

“The comment was made by my concerned and loving daughter… nothing more. I will be on the dance floor as early as tomorrow morning rehearsing. Super excited for next week. Cha-cha-cha!”

Strictly star soldiered on

Alex’s daughter caused slight alarm over the weekend with her message about her mum. It came as La Voix pulled out of this year’s Strictly series after badly injuring her foot.

Salome had written on a clip of Alex shared to Strictly’s Instagram account: “So so proud!!! Slayed the dance floor, dislocated rib and all!!!”

One fan replied: “Your mum is a superstar (you already knew that) – please send her my love and healing thoughts. Really hope it doesn’t hamper her from continuing – she has my votes every week!”

Another Strictly viewer wrote: “Sending your mum all our love. What an amazing woman, powering through the pain like that!” And someone else added: “She did amazingly with an injury! Hope she recovers enough to continue.”

Alex had made no mention of her injury during Saturday night’s live show, which was the 2025 Blackpool Special. Filmed in the famous Tower Ballroom, she and partner Johannes Radebe pulled off a Couple’s Choice.

The judges – Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood – awarded the pair a total of 35 points. They also did not mention that she is nursing a painful injury.

La Voix’s Strictly exit

It was confirmed at the top of Saturday night’s show that La Voix had withdrawn from the competition. The drag performer – real name Chris Dennis – has suffered a serious foot injury.

Because of the shock exit, this week’s Strictly Results show was axed altogether. It follows an earlier withdrawal from Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis, who left the series after injuring his leg. With two stars out, BBC bosses stepped in and cancelled the latest elimination.

Had a couple gone home in a Blackpool dance-off, it would have left just two pairs heading into this year’s final – something that’s never happened in Strictly’s 21-year history.

Strictly Come Dancing 2025: Who is left?

There are six couples still in the running for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing crown: Alex and Johannes, Lewis Cope and Katya Jones, and George Clarke and Alexis Warr all remain in the competition.

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu, Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin, plus Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon are also still fighting for their place in the final.

Strictly returns to BBC One on Saturday November 29, 2025, with the live show kicking off at 6.35pm. It’ll run for 90 minutes, wrapping up at 8.05pm.

One couple will then be sent home during Sunday night’s Strictly: The Results Show. Scores and votes from Blackpool will be combined with this week’s, leaving two celebrities to face the dance-off – with the judges deciding who goes.

Singer Myles Smith will be providing the musical performance. Fingers crossed Alex is back to full strength.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday November 29, 2025.

