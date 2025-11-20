‘Gutted’ La Voix star Chris Dennis shares update: ‘I did not want this to be how Strictly ended for me’

Chris Dennis – the man behind Strictly Come Dancing drag act La Voix – has revealed he has a “deep bone bruise” and is undergoing an MRI today to see how bad the damage to his foot is.

The news comes after it was revealed that La Voix and partner Aljaz Skorjanec had been given a bye through to next week due to Chris’ injury. This means the pair will not perform at Blackpool this weekend. La Voix and partner Aljaz were due to perform a Samba on Saturday night (November 22).

However, speaking earlier today (November 20), Chris has now revealed the true extent of the injury, and said he hopes that this isn’t the end of his Strictly Come Dancing journey.

La Voix has been given a bye to next week’s Strictly and won’t perform at Blackpool (Credit: BBC)

La Voix star Chris Dennis shares Strictly injury update

In an Instagram video this morning, Chris told his followers: “Good morning my darlings. I am looking on social media and everyone is on their way to Blackpool. I am off for an MRI scan to see what is actually going on with my foot.”

After appearing on It Takes Two with Aljaz last night, Chris then shared further details of what’s actually happened to his foot.

“I didn’t really explain on It Takes Two, but I have a bone bruise, which is basically from the repetition of being in the heels. It’s sort of where my toe joint meets my foot, so it’s like a deep bone bruise. Which basically, if I keep working on, could become a stress fracture which obviously means a broken foot.”

He then added that would mean “six to eight weeks off my foot in a boot”, something he said “would be awful”.

Sharing a piece of good news, Chris said: “So luckily they’ve caught it before it gets to that stage. And, as I said on It Takes Two, the physio team, Jen and Darrell and the whole of the BBC Strictly team, have been amazing. I’ve had MRIs, I’ve had X-rays. I’ve had physio and that’s all carrying on today.”

Panning the camera down, Chris added: “So I’ve got my very, very attractive boot on, which is so awful. And I’m just basically icing and keeping my foot elevated as much as I can, just to get back on it.”

Has La Voix pulled out of Strictly Come Dancing?

La Voix is currently still in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. However, Chris isn’t out of the woods.

“I’m really really hoping I’m back next week,” he said in his Instagram video. “I am like beyond gutted and did not want this to be how… well hopefully not… how Strictly ended for me. I hope this isn’t the case, that it’s over completely.”

He then added: “I just want to say thank you for all your messages and all your support. I will let you know if I get any results today. I don’t know if I get the results from the MRI today or not. But the MRI is to look at the soft tissue and see what’s going on there. So yeah, it’s just a bit rubbish.

“But sending you all lots of love and thanks again for all your messages. And, everyone, I’m cheering you on for Blackpool. I’ll be watching tomorrow night, have a fabulous time. I’m gutted but I’m cheering on my entire Strictly family. Have a great one. Bye guys.”

Support pours in

Chris was inundated with support following his emotional post. Dani Dyer, who pulled out due to a fractured foot at the start of the series, was among those commenting. She said: “Oh babe. Good luck I am really wishing you better.”

Ellie Goldstein shared: “Get well sooooon.” Johannes Radebe also posted and said: “Look after yourself darling.”

The Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool special airs on BBC One on Saturday (November 22) at 6.35pm.

