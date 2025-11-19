Strictly ‘shock’ as It Takes Two host shares baffling announcement about La Voix and Aljaz

It Takes Two returned to our screens last night (November 18) for its usual 30-minute chat with Strictly contestants. But an on-screen message made fans realise the show wasn’t actually live.

Usually, Janette Manrara and Fleur East take it in turns to host the chat show, getting the gossip from the stars. And they always announce at the start of the programme that they are live on BBC Two and iPlayer. However, last night the “live” part was left out.

And when fans spotted a message being displayed on-screen as Fleur was speaking, they all flocked to social media to share the confusion.

Fans were very confused (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans confused over It Takes Two message

During Tuesday’s show, Fleur East welcomed the audience to their usual show. But when she took the viewers through the dances that are coming up this weekend, fans quickly realised something wasn’t right.

Before the show, La Voix announced she had to pull out of Blackpool week due to an injury, and would therefore be immediately through to the next. But during Fleur’s segment on It Takes Two, she revealed La Voix would be dancing a Samba.

Fleur said: “La Voix and Aljaz will be Samba-ing to this” as Love Is In The Air by John Paul Young played.

But a message then quickly flashed on the screen, reading: “Sadly, La Voix will not be dancing this weekend due to injury. But in line with the rules will receive a bye into next week.”

Instantly, fans were shocked, as they thought every episode was broadcast live.

Taking to X, one viewer wrote: “Am I the only person who thought It Takes Two was live?”

Another added: “I always thought It Takes Two was live but apparently now.”

“Erm, I thought It Takes Two was live? But the La Voix news broke three hours ago,” a third penned.

Fleur revealed this weekend’s dances (Credit: BBC)

Why wasn’t It Takes Two live?

However, it is actually very normal for It Takes Two not to be live each night. And the show also doesn’t make it a secret.

A BBC source confirmed to us that while the majority of the Strictly It Takes Two shows are live from Elstree, the Tuesday shows are the exception.

Instead, those shows are recorded immediately after Monday’s live episode. And then aired on our TV screens the following evening.

While the majority of fans didn’t know this, a few online were aware.

One said: “For those wondering, It Takes Two is live but only four days a week. Apart from Tuesday for some reason. But never known why.”

So, it appears BBC and Strictly have never kept it hidden that It Takes Two isn’t always live. But instead, there has just never been a reason for fans to doubt it, until last night!

Read more: Concerns for George Clarke ahead of Strictly Blackpool week as he’s handed blow: ‘Does not sound good at all’

What do you think about It Takes Two not being live on Tuesdays? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!