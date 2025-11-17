Strictly Come Dancing’s current leaderboard for Blackpool week after Vicky Pattinson’s shock exit

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 is gearing up for its big Blackpool weekend – and we’ve got the full list of songs and dances heading to the famous Tower Ballroom.
The leaderboard has been given a serious shake-up too, with couples swapping places all over the board after last week’s show.
So here’s everything we know about Strictly’s Blackpool special. From which celebrities are still in the competition to what they’ll be performing and exactly where each pair is sitting on the leaderboard.
Strictly Come Dancing’s current leaderboard
View this post on Instagram
Strictly Come Dancing’s Blackpool songs and dances
Most of the songs and dances for Strictly Come Dancing’s Blackpool show have already been revealed. Top of the leaderboard’s Amber and Nikita are doing a Quickstep in the iconic Tower Ballroom. The song picked for them is a 90s, bouncy one; S Club 7’s Reach.
Lewis and Katya will be performing a Charleston in Blackpool. Their song is I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor. This was made famous by the Arctic Monkeys in 2006.
It’s Karen and Carlos’ turn to be fierce on Saturday with a Paso Doble. Their song is the very dramatic orchestral piece, Carmina Burana – Nr 1-2 Fortuna Imperatrix.
George and Alexis are hoping to impress the judges with a Salsa. Like Amber and Nikita, their song is also a 90s throwback. They are dancing to Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) by C+C Music Factory.
La Voix and Aljaz have, meanwhile, revealed their dance and song. They will be performing a Samba to Love is in the Air by John Paul Young.
We are still yet to hear from Alex and Johannes, and Balvinder and Julian. One thing Johannes has promised, however, is that. he will be treating Alex to fish and chips and a walk along the Blackpool pier, as she has never visited the town before.
What time does Strictly Blackpool start?
Strictly Come Dancing’s big Blackpool special kicks off at 6.35pm this Saturday (November 22, 2025), broadcasting live from the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom. The show will run for a full hour and 30 minutes, wrapping up at 8.05pm.
Strictly Come Dancing: The Results will also come straight from Blackpool. Another tense dance-off is on the cards as two couples battle to impress the judges before one is sent home.
Viewers are in for a treat too, as Lewis Capaldi will be performing during the results show, while the pros deliver yet another showstopping group routine. It all begins at 7.15pm – and it’s definitely one you won’t want to miss.
Read more: Strictly star Ola Jordan accuses producers of manipulating viewers’ voting decisions with ‘sob story’ VTs
Strictly Come Dancing: Blackpool Special starts at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday November 22, 2025.
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you think the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard is fair?