Strictly Come Dancing’s current leaderboard for Blackpool week after Vicky Pattinson’s shock exit

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 is gearing up for its big Blackpool weekend – and we’ve got the full list of songs and dances heading to the famous Tower Ballroom.

The leaderboard has been given a serious shake-up too, with couples swapping places all over the board after last week’s show.

So here’s everything we know about Strictly’s Blackpool special. From which celebrities are still in the competition to what they’ll be performing and exactly where each pair is sitting on the leaderboard.

Strictly Come Dancing’s current leaderboard

Week 8 delivered a seriously dramatic shake-up to the Strictly leaderboard – with one celebrity tumbling all the way from the top to the very bottom. Vicky Pattison had sailed out of Week 7 on a high after topping the leaderboard with partner Kai Widdrington thanks to their Tango, which earned an impressive 39. But Saturday told a very different story. Vicky and Kai ended up joint last with Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon, both couples scoring 27 for their routines. Vicky tackled a Jive, while Balvinder took on an American Smooth. Things only got tougher from there. After the public vote, the two pairs landed in the dance-off, and the judges unanimously chose to save Balvinder – bringing Vicky’s Strictly journey to an end. At the other end of the scoreboard, Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin stormed into first place with a fiery Paso Doble that earned them 38. Snapping at their heels were Lewis Cope and Katya Jones in second on 37 for their Tango. Third place went to Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe, whose elegant Waltz scored 35. La Voix and Aljaz Škorjanec claimed fourth with 33 for their Couple’s Choice, while Karen Carney and Carlos Gu finished fifth on 31 following their American Smooth. Second from the bottom were George Clarke and Alexis Warr, whose Rumba earned them 29. With Vicky and Kai now out of the running, the remaining couples are all set for the iconic Blackpool week.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Blackpool songs and dances

Most of the songs and dances for Strictly Come Dancing’s Blackpool show have already been revealed. Top of the leaderboard’s Amber and Nikita are doing a Quickstep in the iconic Tower Ballroom. The song picked for them is a 90s, bouncy one; S Club 7’s Reach.

Lewis and Katya will be performing a Charleston in Blackpool. Their song is I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor. This was made famous by the Arctic Monkeys in 2006.

It’s Karen and Carlos’ turn to be fierce on Saturday with a Paso Doble. Their song is the very dramatic orchestral piece, Carmina Burana – Nr 1-2 Fortuna Imperatrix.

George and Alexis are hoping to impress the judges with a Salsa. Like Amber and Nikita, their song is also a 90s throwback. They are dancing to Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) by C+C Music Factory.

La Voix and Aljaz have, meanwhile, revealed their dance and song. They will be performing a Samba to Love is in the Air by John Paul Young.

We are still yet to hear from Alex and Johannes, and Balvinder and Julian. One thing Johannes has promised, however, is that. he will be treating Alex to fish and chips and a walk along the Blackpool pier, as she has never visited the town before.

What time does Strictly Blackpool start?

Strictly Come Dancing’s big Blackpool special kicks off at 6.35pm this Saturday (November 22, 2025), broadcasting live from the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom. The show will run for a full hour and 30 minutes, wrapping up at 8.05pm.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results will also come straight from Blackpool. Another tense dance-off is on the cards as two couples battle to impress the judges before one is sent home.

Viewers are in for a treat too, as Lewis Capaldi will be performing during the results show, while the pros deliver yet another showstopping group routine. It all begins at 7.15pm – and it’s definitely one you won’t want to miss.

Strictly Come Dancing: Blackpool Special starts at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday November 22, 2025.

