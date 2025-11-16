Strictly shock as next couple to leave revealed and viewers furious: ‘You must be joking!’

Vicky Pattison and Balvinder Sopal were forced to go head-to-head in tonight’s Strictly dance-off, with the latest results leaving viewers heartbroken.

Tonight’s Strictly results show (November 16) saw Balvinder and partner Julian Caillon perform their American Smooth to My Guy by Mary Wells, before Vicky and partner Kai Widdrington performed their Jive to Sound of the Underground by Girls Aloud.

Balvinder and Vicky were in this week’s bottom two (Credit: BBC)

Strictly results: heartbreak for Vicky and Kai

Sadly for Vicky, who turned 38 today, the judges – including this week’s head judge Craig Revel Horwood – decided to send her home.

When asked by host Tess Daly about her time on the show, Vicky said: “It was so lovely while it lasted, and I’ve had the nicest time. I knew this week was a difficult one for me, and I tried my hardest as I have every week.

“Listen, I didn’t think I’d get past week one. And I’m really honoured to have shared this experience with so many amazing people. Mostly with this fella [Kai] right here.”

Vicky and Kai were consoled by host Tess Daly (Credit: BBC)

‘I’m so sorry’

Paying further tribute to her partner, she then added: “I don’t want to sound too cheesy but [to Kai] you’ve been the best partner a girl can ask for. I’m so sorry I didn’t get you to Blackpool but I feel like I’ve won just by having you as my partner and I’m so grateful.”

Vicky had previously expressed a desire to dance at Blackpool, where her late grandparents had once danced.

When asked by Tess about their partnership, Kai said: “Oh, goodness me. Where do I start? You [to Vicky] are everything that this series is about. Strong, confident, independent – and all that I can say is, I have loved every single second.

“I’m going to be gutted not coming to Blackpool with you on Monday. But I just want you to know that I feel like I have also won getting you as my partner, and you will live on in Strictly history forever.”

Vicky then said: “I’ll miss everybody. I enjoyed it loads more than I thought I was going to. And I know I let my nerves get in the way – Shirley [Ballas], you are right – and I will proper beat myself up over that. But I’ve never danced before sober and here I am – sober as a judge!”

Vicky and Kai took to the floor for their last dance tonight (Credit: BBC)

Strictly viewers livid over results

Fans of the show were devastated to see Vicky leave.

One commented: “Vicky leaving #Strictly on her birthday is cruel.” “I won’t be watching Strictly now. Vicky? You must be joking. Do better BBC. It’s shocking that she went,” said another.

“Bal has been in the bottom two like 5 times now!! How has she not gone yet??? Absolute joke. Vicky should have been saved!!” another said. “Oh wow, I wasn’t expecting that,” said another.

“I believe if La Voix didn’t do her Couple’s Choice last night then she wouldn’t have got through and would’ve gone home instead of Vicky. La Voix has been coasting – especially the last few weeks,” said another.

“Shocked as there’s a few worse dancers left, but I guess the personal stories before the dance gets votes,” another commented.

