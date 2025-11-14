Strictly star Vicky Pattison admits ‘I feel like I’ll cry here’ as she reveals ‘fire in her belly’ to get to Blackpool

Strictly spin-off It Takes Two returned tonight (November 14), with Vicky Pattison getting emotional as she spoke about her fight to get to Blackpool.

Vicky and partner Kai Widdrington are dancing a Jive to Sound of the Underground by Girls Aloud tomorrow night (November 15).

And the Geordie Shore star has admitted that she has a little “extra fire” in her belly to get through to Blackpool…

Vicky Pattison and partner Kai are dancing a Jive on Strictly this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Why Vicky Pattison wants to make it to Blackpool

If she gets through to next week, Vicky will be dancing at Blackpool – where her late grandparents danced back in the day. Asked about how much it’ll mean to her, Vicky’s eyes filled with tears as she admitted: “I feel like I’ll cry here.”

As a picture of her grandparents appeared on screen, she only became more emotional.

“My grandma and grandad were the best people in the world, who are sadly no longer with us,” she said, adding: “Strictly was my grandma’s favourite show. It didn’t matter how many jungles I won or how many helicopters I fell out of backwards, I don’t think she’d have thought I’d made it till I did Strictly.

“I know she would’ve been my biggest supporter in this journey.”

Vicky then added: “She herself used to dance, they were beautiful dancers, and they danced in Blackpool themselves. So this is a real emotional moment for me.

“I am going to give it my all this weekend and hope I get through.”

Turning to partner Kai, she added: “I always try hard but I think I’ve got an extra little bit of fire in my belly for them this weekend. So fingers crossed.”

Vicky admitted she was very close to tears on It Takes Two tonight (Credit: BBC)

Vicky Pattison dancing a Jive on Strictly this weekend

Earlier in the show, Vicky and Kai told viewers what they can expect from their Latin dance on Saturday night.

Kai revealed: “It’s everything you can expect from a Jive – it’s fast, it’s fun, there’s loads of kicks and flicks. We’re just going out there and having a good time.”

Looking to impress the judges, he added: “The judges are so hard to please. The Jive is a completely different dance, but for us, I said to Vicky: ‘Sell it and they’ll buy it.’ I’ve told her to just imagine you’re in that Girls Aloud music video as an extra!'”

Strictly Come Dancing returns tomorrow night (Saturday, November 15) at 6.25pm on BBC One.

