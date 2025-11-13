Alex Kingston opens up on Strictly Come Dancing ‘hiccup’: ‘It made me stronger’

Alex Kingston has opened up on the “hiccup” she faced last week during Strictly Come Dancing as she reveals how her “number dyslexia” affected her.

Last weekend, Alex’s dance didn’t go the way she hoped – but was still scored a total of 30 from the judges. Despite that, she got very teary-eyed when speaking to Claudia.

But tonight (November 13) Alex and her pro-partner Johannes appeared on It Takes Two speaking to Janette Manrara. And she revealed that she is now able to see the positives.

Alex thinks she is ‘stronger’ now (Credit: BBC)

Alex Kingston admits it’s ‘not a nice feeling’ after Strictly performance

Appearing on the sofa with Strictly pro-partner Johannes, Alex reflected on her dance, and admitted she can look positively to next week.

When Janette asked if it could have been a “positive” in hindsight, Alex agreed that it has made her “stronger”.

She said: “I think nobody is not vulnerable. I think everybody will have a moment. Because that is part of the journey, isn’t it? If you have never danced before then there is always going to be a point at which you have a hiccup. It’s not a nice feeling. But, at the same time, it just makes you stronger.”

When Janette asked Johannes if he thought they were “close” to having something special, Johannes explained he already thought the dance was special.

He said: “Listen, I knew I had something special by Wednesday. And i said to Alex that I wish we had one more day. One more day to just embed it in our bodies because that is what normally happens.

“But it just took a while longer with the paso doble. And that was just a little bit of a struggle. If we had one more day, we would have been amazing.”

Johannes was supportive of Alex (Credit: BBC)

How did her number dyslexia affect her Strictly dance?

When Janette asked Alex about her “number dyslexia” which she revealed on the show, Alex admitted she always knew she had it.

Alex said: “Yes I have absolutely always known. I have no Maths qualifications whatsoever. But it has never been a problem in my life.

“Even playing card games, I count on my fingers. So it had been fine. I didn’t realise until we started rehearsing that it was a problem for me. Just keeping those numbers and the counting in my head.

“I kind of freeze when I have to deal with numbers, I guess it is a little bit like dyslexia. They make me completely freeze.”

While things didn’t go the way she hoped last week, Alex admitted she felt more “positive” about this coming week. We can’t wait to see their Waltz!

