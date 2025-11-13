BBC reveals the four Strictly finalists who are returning for Blackpool special

Strictly Come Dancing will welcome four legendary finalists back into the ballroom for an extra-special Blackpool group dance later this month.

With just over a week to go until the showstopping Blackpool Tower Ballroom special, another couple are set to follow Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer out of the door this weekend.

And whoever remains in the competition gets to watch four Strictly alumni rewinding the clock in the flesh.

Jay McGuiness and Aliona Vilani won the 2015 edition of Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing winner Jay McGuiness returns

Tonight (November 13), the BBC revealed which stars are returning to the ballroom. They are 2015 Glitterball champion Jay McGuiness, 2016 finalist Danny Mac, 2018 finalist Ashley Roberts and 2023 finalist Layton Williams.

Addressing his imminent return, The Wanted’s Jay said he felt “extremely lucky” to be a part of the spectacle. “I’m ready to have some fun with the old gang and the new gang,” he added.

Five years after he and dance partner Aliona Vilani were crowned series winners, a BBC audience poll found that their Pulp Fiction-themed Jive was the fans’ favourite-ever routine. Fittingly, this 2025 group dance incorporates that performance, as well as Danny’s Samba, Ashley’s own Jive, and Layton’s Quickstep.

Danny, who plays Mark ‘Dodger’ Savage in Hollyoaks and finished as Strictly runner-up with Oti Mabuse, said that dancing in Blackpool was “an absolute highlight” for him back in 2016.

“To be heading back up to The Tower Ballroom once again is as thrilling as it is terrifying, but I can’t wait to be reunited with all the wonderful people who make this show,” he enthused.

Pasha Kovalev and Ashley Roberts were dance partners in 2018 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Ashley Roberts is ‘so excited’ about Blackpool return

The third of the comeback quartet, Ashley, is “so excited and grateful to be back on the shiny floor in Blackpool again”. She’s hoping that her “Jive legs can still do their thing”.

Best recognised as part of The Pussycat Dolls, she and pro dancer Pasha Kovalev ultimately lost out to Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton in the 2018 final.

Meanwhile, Bad Education actor Layton cannot wait to grace the “most iconic dance floor” in the business. “Blackpool brings back so many fab memories and it’s a true honour to be invited back… Let’s hope I’ve still got it, eh?!” he said.

Competing in Strictly series 21, he and partner Nikita Kuzmin had to stand by and watch as Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola lifted the trophy.

Layton Williams returns for next week’s Strictly Blackpool group dance (Credit: BBC)

Strictly latest – Steps and Lewis Capaldi perform at Blackpool

Next week’s Strictly Blackpool special will also be welcoming a couple of major musical guests to get everybody in the mood.

Saturday’s show (November 22) opens with a “huge performance” from pop icons Steps. That’ll be accompanied by the couples and all four judges busting moves out on the dancefloor. Steps last appeared on the programme back in 2017, when they sang Scared of the Dark.

Then, as part of the following evening’s pre-recorded results show, singer Lewis Capaldi returns to Strictly for the first time since 2022.

Danny Mac is heading back to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom (Credit: BBC)

When is Strictly on next?

Strictly Come Dancing resumes this Saturday (November 15) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 6.30pm. It’s Week 8 of the competition.

As well as the Blackpool-thirsty couples doing their thing, fans can enjoy a guest performance from Olly Murs. But that’s not the only treat in store, because dance troupe Diversity are teaming up with the Strictly pro cast for a piece “that sees hip-hop collide with the Golden Age of Hollywood”.

