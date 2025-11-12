Strictly’s Katya Jones calls for former show star to be the new host as she addresses quitting as pro dancer

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones has given her thoughts on who should be the new host of the show – and reveals where she sees herself in the future.

This year marks professional dancer Katya’s 10th year on Strictly. And it seems she has already started thinking about where her career could go in the future.

A few weeks ago, Katya and her celebrity partner Lewis Cope became the first pair of the series to get a score of 40. And they haven’t slowed down. But although they are smashing the show, Katya has revealed where she would actually like to be in the future. And, when she was asked about the new Strictly Come Dancing host, she had one name in mind…

Katya knows exactly who should host the show

Katya Jones on new Strictly Come Dancing host

Appearing on Loose Women earlier today (November 12), Katya was asked who she thought should be the new host of Strictly Come Dancing.

Last month it was revealed that Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman were stepping down from their hosting duties after 21 years. And since then there has been a lot of speculation on who will be taking their place.

But for Katya, she has one person she wants to do it. And that is former Strictly professional dancer and current It Takes Two host Janette Manrara.

Katya told the panel: “Naturally for me, it’s Janette, Janette Manrara. I think she has done it all. She has done it as a professional, and she is presenting It Takes Two. She knows what we are all going through.

“I think she would be the perfect Claudia [Winkleman]. Talking to us and feeling it with us. You know what it’s like when you come up and you have just done this amazing dance. It’s either gone well or it hasn’t gone well. You want someone to be there who understands it.”

Janette was a professional dancer on the BBC show from 2013 all the way to the end of the 2020 series, where she reached the final with HRVY. The following year, though, she returned as the It Takes Two host.

Katya and Lewis have been doing really well

What’s next for Katya?

The Loose Women suggested Katya could be the new Strictly Come Dancing host as she understands. But she told them she had something else in mind. They told her: “You could do it. You would be great.”

Katya replied: “I’m looking at the judges table. I judged Dancing With The Stars in Belgium last summer and I really, really thoroughly enjoyed that.

“I could feel what the contestants were feeling and going through. And I could understand how much hard work was going into everything. Because what people don’t realise is when you see the performance on Saturdays, that’s hours and hours of practice.”

This weekend, Lewis and Katya are dancing a Tango to the song 12 to 12 by Sombr.

