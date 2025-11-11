Strictly Come Dancing’s current leaderboard for Week 8 and the dances and songs we know so far

Strictly has officially hit the halfway mark, and the competition is heating up fast. The remaining celebrities are putting in the hours, polishing their routines with the songs and perfecting every dance step as they fight to climb the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 leaderboard.

This weekend marks Week 8, and all eyes will be on the ballroom to see who dazzles the judges – and who risks a dreaded dance-off.

Just eight couples remain in the race for the coveted Glitterball Trophy, each determined to make their mark on Saturday night. Here’s where they currently stand on the leaderboard, plus all the dances and songs confirmed so far for this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Vicky Pattison is to of the current Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing’s week 8 dances and songs

This weekend Strictly Come Dancing’s doesn’t have a theme. Icons Week and Halloween Week are firmly in the past! But some of the couples’ songs and dances have already been confirmed.

As the competition edges ever closer to the final, however, the BBC appear to be remaining more tight-lipped about spilling the details we all want to know!

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu will be returning to the dance floor to perform an American Smooth. George Clarke and Katya Jones have not revealed their dance yet. But they will be performing their routine to Somewhere Only We Know by Keane.

Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin have let slip both their dance and song for this week’s show. They will be performing a Paso Doble to Devil’s Pie by D’Angelo. Quite an odd song choice, but there we go!

Lewis Cope and Katya Jones will be performing a Tango on Saturday night. They too have not revealed their song choice.

The couples still left to hear from are Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe, La Voix and Aljaz Škorjanec, and Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon. Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington are also keeping quiet at the moment.

Current leaderboard

Vicky and Kai finished last weekend’s shows at the top of the leaderboard. They scored an impressive 39 from the judges for their Tango. Even Craig Revel Horwood gave them a 10!

Amber and Nikita finished the night in second place. They were one behind with 38 for their Salsa.

It was joint third place for Karen and Carlos. The pair performed a Charleston and scored 35. Also scoring 35 was Lewis and Katya for their Cha-cha-cha.

Fourth place was also joint. George and Alexis did a Viennese Waltz and got 34 marks. Balvinder and Julian also got 34 for their Couples’ Choice.

Alex and Johannes finished the night in joint fifth place. They did a Paso Doble and got 30 marks. Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer received the same score for their Samba.

Bottom of the leaderboard went to La Voix and Aljaz. They received a mark of 29 for their Foxtrot.

Harry and Karen have been eliminated from the show (Credit: BBC)

Who left Strictly?

Harry and Karen found themselves in the dreaded dance-off against La Voix and Aljaž during Sunday night’s Strictly Results show. And after a unanimous vote from the judges, it was Gladiator star Harry who was sent home.

Known to fans as Nitro, Harry took the result in good spirits. Admitting he was just happy to bow out on a high note. Reflecting on his time in the competition, he said he was glad he “went out on a party” after his energetic Samba with Karen.

Read more: Strictly bosses make George Clarke live show blunder: ‘That’s gotta sting’

Strictly Come Dancing is back on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Saturday (November 15) at 6.25pm, running for an hour and 35 minutes before wrapping up at 8pm.

Then on Sunday, Strictly: The Results kicks off at 7.15pm, where another tense dance-off will see the judges send one more celebrity packing.

With just weeks to go until the grand final, we’re really getting down to the nitty gritty now – every step counts!

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday November 16, 2025.

