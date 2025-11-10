A guest on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing has called out an epic blunder that the show made over the weekend, leaving fans shocked.

At the weekend, YouTuber George Clarke and pro partner Alexis Warr took to the dance floor to perform a Viennese Waltz. In the VT before their routine, George was visited by his pals.

However, one of his friends, Arthur Hill, has now pointed out a major mistake the show made about his name.

He was surprised by his pals in training (Credit: BBC)

Strictly makes epic blunder on live show

During George’s VT on Strictly on Saturday (November 8), he was seen rehearsing with pro partner Alexis.

His three good pals and fellow content creators Arthur TV, Arthur Hill and Italian Bach, then showed up to check in on how George was doing and to offer some advice.

However, in a TikTok video, Arthur Hill pointed out a crucial error the show made with the written title introducing them.

Arthur said on TikTok: “I was so buzzing to be on Strictly with my boys, with my mates on Saturday, seeing George while Hey Arthur played in the background.”

His pal pointed out the spelling mistake (Credit: BBC)

Strictly guest points out blunder

However, he then added: “Or should I say, Hey Athur?” before pointing out that the title screen of the trio read: “Arthur TV, Athur Hill and Italian Bach.”

A disappointed Arthur continued: “Who’s that then? How do you get one Arthur right and just go ahead and capitalise the TV and then just be like: ‘Oh no, we’re just going to get rid of the R.'”

Fans quickly rushed to the comments section to react to the Strictly blunder. One person said: “Athur Hill…that’s gotta sting.”

Another chimed in: “No because I noticed this and I genuinely got so upset for you.” A third then wrote: “Don’t even know how they managed that one!?!”

Who left Strictly last weekend?

As for how Arthur’s pal and Strictly star George Clarke did last weekend, he managed to land a total score of 34 points, their highest mark of the series so far.

However, it was La Voix and Aikines-Aryeetey who found themselves in the dance-off on Sunday (November 9). After they performed, Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke all voted to save La Voix. This meant that Harry was sent home from the competition.

And it’s fair to say fans were not too happy with the results. One person fumed on X at the time: “Correct bottom two, but tbh La Voix should’ve left over Harry based on both tonight and the competition overall.”

Another added: “Seems like the wrong call.” A third agreed: “Don’t understand why judges marked Harry higher on the night but sent him home? It’s a personality contest not a dance contest.”

