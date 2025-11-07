Strictly star George Clarke opens up on ‘scary’ paparazzi incident with famous girlfriend: ‘Why is this relevant?’

Strictly Come Dancing star George Clarke has opened up on what it’s really like having sudden attention thrown on him since appearing on the show.

25-year-old social media star George Clarke is experiencing his first time on a huge TV show. But it seems he wasn’t fully expecting the large amount of eyes on him.

And in recent weeks, paparazzi pictures of George, while he was with his family and his girlfriend, were posted on news outlets. Now, George has admitted he had no idea he was being papped.

He is used to seeing one photographer at the Strictly studio (Credit: YouTube)

George was shocked to see pictures of him on news articles

Speaking on his Useless Hotline podcast with fellow social media star Max Balegde, George admitted he was surprised when he saw the recent photographs of him. But that he feels there was no story to go with it.

The conversation started with Max asking: “Did you go to hospital this week?” as he saw a search for it on Tiktok, which confused George.

However, it prompted him to reflect on the paparazzi who have been following him while he’s been out on his usual day.

He responded: “News articles keep trying to – it just feels like a repost. They just keep reposting articles that were somewhat relevant at the time. I have been outed as having a girlfriend 75 different times during the Strictly span. Seemingly every other week I am announcing that I have a girlfriend.”

After Max agreed that the whole thing was “bizarre” George spoke about the paps.

He was just going for brunch when he was papped (Credit: BBC)

George ‘didn’t see’ the paps

George explained: “They papped me and my sister and her fiancé. We were just walking to brunch after Saturday night. They made a full story about it.”

Max was confused about what exactly the story could have been about since they were just “going for brunch” claiming it is “an invasion of privacy” and it seems George has the same thoughts.

He added: “We didn’t see them. We genuinely did not see the photographer. Usually when you’re at Strictly, there is one outside the training or wherever it is. It’s fairly obvious. And they try to get your attention and have a couple of words with you. They seem like nice people.

“I genuinely didn’t see this one. It was quite scary. On the article, there are just little captions to each photo. It just seems like, why is this relevant? What is the point? It just said George stops to check his girlfriend Yasmin’s phone. The photo was then me and her just looking at her phone, trying to find a place to go for brunch.”

Max was also shocked, wondering what the paps were trying to achieve. He said: “What was going on? Their relationship is on the rocks or they can’t trust each other on their phones. How stupid?”

He is enjoying this week’s dance (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

How is George finding Strictly this week?

Elsewhere on the podcast, George opened up on his next Strictly routine. He and pro-dance partner Alexis Warr will be dancing a Viennese Waltz to Somebody to Love by Queen.

As for how he is finding it, George admitted: “There is a lot of content this week. But I am enjoying it. It has been good fun.”

However, George has found himself being defended by fans, who think he has been getting a hard time on the show from the judges. And George acknowledged his latest dance.

He told Max: “It went well, I’m happy with it. I am not under the illusion that it was my best dance. But I am happy with how it went.

“We did make a little mistake. But I feel like there was a little change in attitude last week. Not that we weren’t trying hard before. But I have started beating myself up less.”

