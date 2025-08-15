Strictly star George Clarke ‘confirms’ he’s dating stunning lingerie model girlfriend

YouTuber George Clarke, who joined the 2025 Strictly line-up earlier this week, recently revealed that he’s bagged himself a new girlfriend.

During a recent livestream, the 25-year-old influencer said: “I’ve been seeing someone for a little while, it’s been official for about a month and a half.”

He then went on to say that his previous comments about privacy still stand. “I’ve always said I don’t want it to be, if I did have a relationship, I wouldn’t want it to be a public thing,” he added.

So who is George’s girlfriend? Read on and we’ll fill you in…

Who is George Clarke’s girlfriend?

George, who is known as ‘George Clarkey‘ to fans, is an online content creator. He has 2.3 million TikTok followers, more than 600,000 YouTube subscribers, and is best known for his relatable and comedic content.

The internet star is so popular with Gen Z, he’s been snapped up by Strictly Come Dancing for a chance to win the lauded Glitterball Trophy. He was the sixth celebrity announced.

However, it’s bad news for anyone swooning over George, as he’s taken!

Introducing Yasmin A

During the livestream, George said that his girlfriend’s name is ‘Yasmin A’. From a quick look at the TikToker’s Instagram follow list, fans deduced that he was referring to Yasmin Amelia, with the pair both following each other. In terms of her following, she has 29,500 Instagram followers and 80,100 TikTok followers.

On her socials, Yasmin, whose real name is Yasmin Bennett, stuns in a vast range of glamorous pictures. Which, given that she’s a lingerie model, shouldn’t really come as a surprise.

She’s signed to J’Adore modelling agency. And, as previously mentioned, has been ‘official’ with George for about six weeks. So we might just be seeing her in the Strictly audience as the new series kicks off!

Fans react to George Clarke girlfriend reveal

While George is clearly in the honeymoon period, one Redditor was less convinced by his connection.

In a post on the r/GeorgeClarkey subreddit, they said: “[It] caught me off guard because he is a very private person specially about his dating/love life. Even on the pod, he has expressed his desire to keep things private and off socials. Often relies on the ‘can’t talk to women’/catfish story to dodge specific relationship questions. Wonder whose idea it really was to all of a sudden hard launch his month and a half long relationship?”

In a follow-up comment, the Redditor added that “the chat thought he was just kidding at first, but then he really cleared it up and answered questions about the relationship for a while on stream. Said they knew each other for a few months, met on Insta (she followed first and he DM’ed), and they just made it official a month and a half ago.”

Another Reddit user speculated that he “probably announced it because he’s going on Strictly! Best to get the skeletons out the closet.”

While a third asked: “I heard about this on his stream and I’m genuinely happy for him!”

Given that she’ll likely be supporting her beau through Strictly, we’re probably going to see a lot more of Yasmin as the Strictly launch date looms closer.

