Strictly Come Dancing star La Voix hit with fresh exit blow after landing in dance-off

Strictly Come Dancing is more than halfway through its 2025 series, and the milestone has brought more bad news for La Voix.

Last night (November 9), La Voix and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey landed in the bottom two. However, after fighting for another place in the competition, the judges decided to save La Voix.

La Voix was in the bottom two over the weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star La Voix ‘still walking a fine line’ for being saved this week

With just eight contestants remaining, the competition has started to really heat up. According to exclusive odds from SportsCasting, things aren’t looking good for EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal.

So far, she has appeared in the dance-off three times, the most of any contestant left.

SportsCasting’s Shane Orton told ED!: “After Harry and Karen’s emotional exit on Sunday night following a tense dance-off with La Voix, attention has quickly turned to who might be next to leave. Balvinder Sopal once again heads the elimination betting at 5/4, but she’s becoming something of a battler after surviving three dance-offs with her partner Julian Caillon.”

Meanwhile, it’s also more unfortunate news for La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec, who are close behind her with odds of 7/4. Shane insisted the pair are “still walking a fine line after narrowly escaping elimination last weekend”.

He continued: “Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin sit at 6/1, which highlights Amber’s ongoing struggle with popularity — she continues to deliver high-quality performances yet remains underappreciated by both voters and the betting markets.”

George and Alexis are the current favourite to win Strictly this year (Credit: BBC)

George Clarke to win?

On the other hand, it’s good news for George Clarke, who remains the favourite to win.

“George Clarke has tightened into even stronger favouritism at Evens after a classy Viennese Waltz with Alexis Warr that scored 34,” Shane said.

Behind them, however, is Lewis Cope, who received the first 40 of the series during Halloween Week.

“Lewis Cope and Katya Jones remain hot on their heels at 11/4, maintaining their trademark consistency with a 35 for their Cha-cha-cha,” he added.

Read more: Strictly star Vicky Pattison admits ‘it’s a difficult pill to swallow’ following emotional goodbye to Harry Aikines-Aryeetey

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.