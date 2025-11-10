BBC shares shock statement amid claims it’s axing Strictly’s Sunday night results show

The BBC has responded to claims the Strictly Come Dancing results show will be axed.

As fans will know, the glitzy BBC One show is filmed live on Saturday nights. Meanwhile, the Sunday results show are recorded straight after and broadcast the following day.

However, it was recently claimed that bosses are thinking about scrapping the Sunday show, due to spoiler leaks. But now, the Beeb have shut down the reports in a stern statement.

Strictly has ‘become a complete farce’ says source

Due to the Strictly results show being filmed the day before the episode airs, the results are always leaked online.

As a result, it was claimed recently that some BBC executives think the show should go back to the original format – which saw the live results show air later on the Saturday.

A source told MailOnline: “It’s become a complete farce, everyone watching knows that it was filmed the night before – but more significant than that, the result is out on the internet almost immediately.”

However, the Beeb has now shut down claims that the Sunday show is getting axed, confirming that “this story is nonsense”.

BBC shuts down reports

As The Independent reports, a spokesperson said: “Strictly’s results show is hugely popular, and over seven million people came together to watch it live last Sunday night.”

Meanwhile a source told Digital Spy as well: “The results show attracts a huge audience that most shows can only dream of. In fact, it’s not unusual for it to have higher viewing figures than Strictly’s Saturday night live show.

“We also know that, alongside the dance off, viewers love to watch the results show for the Professional Dancers’ group performances, guest music acts, and its behind-the-scenes insight and interviews with all the couples and judges.”

Who left Strictly last week?

Last weekend, saw Harry Aikines-Aryeetey say his goodbyes to the show. He became the latest celebrity to get the boot. The Gladiators star found himself in the dance-off with La Voix.

After performing in the dance-off, Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke all voted to save La Voix. This meant that – after his mistake last week – Harry and pro partner Karen Hauer were sent home from the competition.

