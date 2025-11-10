Strictly fans spot ‘real reason’ La Voix was saved in shock dance-off

Strictly fans reckon they know the ‘real reason’ La Voix was saved in the dance-off last weekend.

Drag Queen La Voix took to the dance floor on Saturday night (November 8) with pro partner Aljaž Škorjanec. The pair performed a Foxtrot to Make Your Own Kind of Music which bagged a score of 29.

However, La Voix found herself in the dance-off during the results show – but was ultimately saved, with the judges choosing to send Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer home.

And now, amid backlash over the result, angry fans have rumbled the real reason La Voix was saved…

Strictly star La Voix saved in dance-off

During the Strictly results show on Sunday (November 9), La Voix and Aljaz performed their Foxtrot once more. After, Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke all voted to save La Voix and Aljaz.

This meant that – after his mistake last week – La Voix’s co-stars Harry and Karen were sent home from the competition.

And it’s fair to say fans were not too happy with the results. One person fumed on X at the time: “Correct bottom two, but tbh La Voix should’ve left over Harry based on both tonight and the competition overall.”

Another added: “Seems like the wrong call.” A third agreed: “Don’t understand why judges marked Harry higher on the night but sent him home? It’s a personality contest not a dance contest.”

But now, Strictly fans have shared their theory about why La Voix has really remained in the competition.

Fans know ‘real reason’ she was saved

In October, it was announced that Strictly hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman were leaving the show after the current series.

A number of famous faces have since been rumoured to be taking over as hosts of the show – including La Voix. And fans think this could be the reason why La Voix was saved.

On X, one person mused: “100 per cent La Voix and Aljaž should have gone home. Harry and Karen were definitely the better dancers. The judges are clearly only saving La Voix because she’s going to be the new Strictly Come Dancing presenter.”

Another chimed in: “I agreed, I was shocked they were all in consensus.” A third also penned: “La Voix?? Is that because she’s being lined up as a future presenter?”

