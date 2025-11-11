Strictly pro Brendan Cole has admitted Vicky Pattison could be in trouble after topping the leaderboard in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Daily.

On Saturday (November 8), Vicky and her dance partner Kai Widdrington performed a Tango to The Fate of Ophelia by Taylor Swift.

Judges Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke gave the pair a perfect score of 10. Meanwhile, Craig Revel Horwood awarded them a 9.

Vicky and Kai topped the leaderboard (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Vicky Pattison issued warning by former pro

However, despite their victory last weekend, Brendan admitted Vicky might have lucked out…

Speaking on behalf of Sky Vegas, he told ED!: “I know people have been talking about Kai [Widdrington] and Vicky [Pattison] topping the leaderboard with their tango. Vicky did a lovely tango – strong and with great posture.”

However, Brendan, who competed on Strictly between 2004 and 2017, confessed that until last week, he had found Vicky “kind of average”.

He continued: “Her days might be numbered, even though she did brilliantly on Saturday. The tango’s quite a specific dance that’s easier than others, and she might struggle to reach the finals.”

Brendan doesn’t have high hopes for Vicky (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘She might struggle in the coming weeks’

Brendan also insisted that Vicky isn’t “the one to beat” out of the remaining eight contestants.

He said: “The tango really suited her. Of all the ballroom dances, the tango is the easiest. It’s flat, it’s strong, it’s powerful – and if you can deliver those three things and hold your position as a lady, you’ve nailed it.”

Brendan predicts Vicky will “struggle in the coming weeks unless she has a breakthrough moment with the other styles”.

“Maybe Saturday night was what she needed – a catalyst to really start understanding ballroom dancing.”

Strictly continues at 6:25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday (November 15).

