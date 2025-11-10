Strictly’s latest eliminated star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey admitted he’s glad he went out on a “party” note following his exit last night (Sunday, November 9).

The Gladiators star, 37, was voted off the show by the judges last night following a dance off against Aljaz Skorjanec and La Voix.

Harry and Karen were eliminated last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey on his exit

Harry and Karen Hauer performed a samba to Gloria Estefan’s Samba, picking up 30 points.

However, it saw them end up towards the bottom of the leaderboard, and after losing the dance-off, out of the competition.

Tonight saw Harry and Karen appear on It Takes Two to discuss their time on the show with Fleur East.

Talking to Harry about his elimination, Fleur asked: “Does it soften the blow a bit going out on a dance you loved so much?”

“To be fair, this whole Strictly journey was just something that I imagined,” he said. “I’d always wanted to learn the samba, I said that straight away, and it is one of those things that brings the party, so it’s nice to go out on a party.”

When asked how much more Harry had to bring to the competition, Karen replied saying “he was already bringing everything!”

“He was giving it his all every week and I couldn’t be prouder.”

Harry and Karen were on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

‘It’s nice to go out on a party’

She then added that his development could have been “even more”, and that it was “sad” that it’s come to an end.

Harry then went on to praise the standard on show on Saturday, saying that it’s “amazing” for people to watch.

He then added that “what really matters” to him and Karen is that people “enjoyed” their dance over the weekend.

Opening up about being in the dance off, Karen admitted it “absolutely” does not get any easier after all these years.

“It’s heartbreaking to be there. You don’t want your celebrity there, because you feel like, ‘what else could I have done to help?’,” she said.

Harry waxed lyrical about his time on the show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly stars Karen and Harry on ‘heartbreaking’ exit

“It is frightening,” she then added, before urging people to vote for their favourites because no one wants to be in the dance-off!

Things then took a bit of an emotional turn as Harry and Karen watched their best bits.

Visibly emotional, Harry said: “Phew, that was tough wasn’t it!”

He then thanked everyone involved in the show, adding that the “magic” of Strictly is the people, from Karen to the fellow dancers and celebs, to the team behind-the-scenes.

“Everyone just adores you,” Karen told her co-star. “And I get to be your friend. Cos you’re not getting rid of me, I’m sorry!”

“It’s been a privilege,” she then added.

The competition rages on this weekend, with the celebs and their pro dance partners fighting for the opportunity to perform in Blackpool. Will La Voix last another week? Will Vicky top the leaderboard again?

Only a few more days to find out!

Strictly continues at 6:25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday (November 15). It Takes Two airs on weekdays from 6:30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

