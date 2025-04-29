Strictly star Katya Jones has announced she will be joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars in Belgium as a judge.

The pro dancer, 35, remains a favourite on Strictly and is expanding her horizons overseas with a new role. Earlier this month, it was announced that Katya will also be returning to the hit BBC dance competition in September. She first joined the cast in 2016 and won the 15th series with former Holby City actor Joe McFadden.

Last year, Katya was paired alongside opera singer and presenter Wynne Evans. The duo finished in eighth place.

Last year, Katya competed on Strictly alongside opera singer Wynne (Credit: BBC)

Katya Jones joins Dancing With the Stars in Belgium

In an Instagram post shared on Monday (April 28), Katya announced: “I’m thrilled to share that I’ll be joining Dancing with the Stars Belgium as a judge!”

She continued: “It’s time to bring my passion and knowledge to the panel and celebrate the art of dance that unites us all, celebrates diversity and brings people together. Teach me some Flemish words that I can use on the show?”

In the promotional photo, Katya looked stunning in a floor-length gown while placing one hand on her hip and the other holding a trophy.

A post shared by Katya Jones (@katyajones)

‘You deserve this!’

Following the huge news, Katya’s Strictly co-stars rushed to the comments section to wish her congratulations.

Following the exciting news, Katya’s co-stars expressed how happy they are for her (Credit: BBC)

“Amazing congratulations my love,” fellow pro dancer Dianne Buswell wrote.

“Go on queen! You DESERVE THIS,” Amy Dowden added.

“Amazing,” Gorka Marquez expressed, adding numerous clapping emoji.

“Yesssssssssssssssssssssssss,” Oti Mabuse shared.

“YES My friend!! Chuffed for you. You are going to be FABULOUS,” Celebrity Hunted star Aimee Fuller said.

“YES KATYA,” Angela Scanlon added.

