Strictly results leak online as judges eliminate star after heartbreaking ‘fall’ in dance-off

The latest star to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing has been revealed and, if the results show spoiler is to be believed, one star’s dreams of performing at Blackpool have come crashing down – quite literally – in spectacular style.

Last night (November 15) in the BBC ballroom, the remaining couples fought for their survival and a chance to dance in the Tower Ballroom. Next weekend, the entire production decamps to Blackpool, where four former finalists will return to revisit one of their iconic routines.

However, sadly for one couple, the dream of performing at Blackpool came to an end, with claims a star fell over before being voted off by the judges.

It was the last dance for one of the remaining couples last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly spoiler results – next star to leave revealed

Just before midnight last night, social media was abuzz with the results of the Strictly Come Dancing dance-off.

We won’t spoil the result here. But if the claims are to be believed, it sounds like it was the most heartbreaking dance-off of the series.

According to sources, all four judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke – voted to eliminate the same star.

And, according to those who had seen the result on Tik Tok, it’s claimed the star who leaves the show fell while performing their dance-off routine.

Amber and Nikita were flying high after their paso doble last night (Credit: BBC)

Star ‘falls’ in dance-off before getting the boot

“Apparently the eliminated celeb fell. And that’s why the judges voted them off,” said one.

Another had heard the same and said: “Apparently they had a fall, sadly.” A third commented: “What the heck? Something must’ve gone really wrong in the dance-off.”

“Just hearing apparently they had a fall in the dance-off and that’s why they left. Devastated if true,” another added.

La Voix performed her Couple’s Choice with partner Aljaz Skorjanec (Credit: BBC)

‘Actually gutted’

Regardless of the fall, fans of the show admitted they were “gutted” to see the popular star leave the competition.

“Actually gutted,” said one. “So sad for them. At this stage I feel gutted when anyone goes home,” said another. “I think the wrong person was eliminated,” another chipped in. “Only my opinion but I think it’s one of the first times this series the wrong person has gone,” another added.

Find out who goes on the Strictly results show tonight (November 16) on BBC One at 7.15pm.

