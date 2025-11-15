Strictly viewers divided over Craig Revel Horwood’s comments to George Clarke after emotional performance

Strictly star George Clarke performed an emotional dance tonight but Craig Revel Horwood had some constructive feedback.

George and his dance partner Alexis Warr performed a Rumba on Saturday’s live show to Somewhere Only We Know by Lily Allen.

Before the routine, George explained that the song had a special meaning for him and his family. It was the song sang at his grandad’s funeral.

George also dedicated the beautiful performance to his mum amid her cancer diagnosis.

George performed an emotional dance dedicated to his mum (Credit: BBC)

George performs emotional dance on Strictly

Speaking in his VT, George said: “When I was 16, I was just about to leave for hockey practice with my dad and he said, ‘I’ll just check on mum,’ because she was feeling a bit ill.

“We went upstairs and she was having a seizure. She was diagnosed with a brain inflammation called encephalitis.”

George told Alexis of his mum: “She’s the most selfless person I think I’ve ever met. When she came out of hospital, the first thing she did was apologise for what she put us through.”

Speaking to the camera, George then said: “Unfortunately, she got diagnosed with cancer. Nobody deserves what she’s gone through, but least of all her. It feels like it’s taken up so much of her life now.”

George’s performance left the judges and viewers watching moved.

However, Craig had some constructive criticism for the star.

Craig gave some constructive feedback to George (Credit: BBC)

Craig Revel Horwood’s comments to George

The judge said: “Technically, it wasn’t great, I have to be honest. Actually, it wasn’t a Rumba, it was difficult to judge. I’m supposed to be judging a Rumba, but you danced a contemporary dance that belongs in musical theatre.

“The story was absolutely magnificent, you told that beautifully. You will win the audience votes with that. But unfortunately, you won’t win my vote. It technically was not great.

I’m supposed to be judging a Rumba, but you danced a contemporary dance that belongs in musical theatre.

“I’m sorry to say. It was a beautiful story, so thank you for sharing that.”

Viewers were divided over Craig’s feedback, with some saying his delivery was harsh.

One wrote: “I agree with what Craig had to say about George to an extent because it didn’t feel like a Rumba, but the delivery of his criticism felt harsh.”

Another added: “Craig was critical to Vicky [Pattison], but what he said to George was downright cruel?! Especially for an emotional dance like that… and then gave a 6?! What’s his deal?”

Viewers were divided over Craig’s feedback to George (Credit: BBC)

Someone else said: “Sorry but the way Craig spoke to George was highly unfair and honestly rather spiteful. You can’t critique the choreo when he has zero control over that?”

However, others agreed with Craig as one said: “I liked George’s dance but Craig is telling the truth. Not a Rumba and not technically good.”

Another admitted that while George’s dance was “beautiful,” they agreed with Craig’s comments that it was “more contemporary than a Rumba”.

In addition, someone else wrote: “I love George and I feel for him with Craig’s comments, but I do feel they were fair.”

