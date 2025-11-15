Strictly judges under fire for ‘harsh’ treatment of Balvinder Sopal

Balvinder Sopal has been supported by Strictly Come Dancing viewers tonight following the judges’ feedback and scoring.

EastEnders star Balvinder, 46, has often faced tough criticism from the judges.

On Saturday’s live show, Balvinder and her dance partner Julian Caillon danced the American Smooth to My Guy by Mary Wells.

But some viewers weren’t impressed with the judges’ scores.

Balvinder and Julian performed an American Smooth on Strictly tonight (Credit: BBC)

Balvinder Sopal performs American Smooth on Strictly

After the performance, Anton Du Beke told them: “For me, moving across the floor, it was a little safe.

“I wanted a little bit more of that positivity you showed last week to transfer itself into this dance. But it was neat and tidy. I enjoyed the performance.”

Why are the Judges always so hard on Balvinder?

Meanwhile, Craig Revel Horwood said: “You need to watch your recovering arm when you’re coming down from a lift. I would like to see a little bit more punch. But you know, you always dance with conviction and that’s what I love about you. You’re the most beautiful storyteller as well.”

Viewers slammed the judges’ scores for Balvinder (Credit: BBC)

Motsi Mabuse added: “Just when you dance together, I see you’re trying to show the technique and that takes it a bit away from the performance skills.”

Shirley Ballas then said: “Here we are, the week before Blackpool, I can see you’re feeling comfortable with your partner. Thank you for working on your feet.”

When it came to the judges’ scoring, Craig gave them a six while Anton, Motsi and Shirley each gave them a seven.

Viewers on X were left gutted for Balvinder, and expressed their worry that she’ll be in the dance-off.

The judges gave Balvinder and Julian a score of 27 (Credit: BBC)

One person called the scores “harsh”, adding: “Judges showing who they want eliminated.”

Another wrote: “6s AND 7s???? HAVE WE ACTUALLY LOST THE PLOT???? JUSTICE FOR BAL.”

Someone else added: “A 6??? Bal was so underscored.”

Another tweeted: “That scoring was so harsh. Bal did so good.”

Following their dance, Balvinder told Claudia Winkleman: “I came in Wednesday and went, ‘I’m just going to play.’ And we did play.”

Next week marks Blackpool week. However, will Balvinder and Julian make it through?

