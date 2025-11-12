Strictly’s George Clarke supported after heartbreaking confession ahead of live show: ‘It’s hard’

George Clarke had his Strictly co-star rallying around after he made a sad confession ahead of the next live show.

The YouTuber is one of many famous faces taking part in this year’s series of the glitzy BBC One show. Partnered with Alexis Warr, the pair have become firm favourites so far.

However, ahead of his next Strictly dance, George made a heartbreaking confession, revealing that the upcoming “performance is everything to me”.

George opened up about his next dance (Credit: BBC)

George Clarke on ‘pressure’ ahead of Strictly dance

On Strictly last week, George and Alexis scored their highest score yet, bagging 34 for their Viennese Waltz to Queen’s Somebody To Love.

And this weekend, the pair will be back on the dance floor to perform a Rumba to the Lily Allen version of the Keane song, Somewhere Only We Know.

On It Takes Two on Wednesday (November 12) the pair spoke about their upcoming routine. “This was the one song you wanted to dance on Strictly. So how special will it be?” host Janette Manrara asked him.

George replied: “It definitely will be. Especially considering the past few weeks have been much much more ‘ok I can do the steps but can I perform?'”

Janette reassured the Strictly star (Credit: BBC)

Janette supports George Clarke

Talking about Saturday’s dance, he went on: “I feel like the steps are very important but the performance is everything to me because it’s a song that means a lot to me and my family.

“And yeah it is hard this week to not put the pressure on myself because it is a dance that I want to get right even more so.”

Janette then supported George and reassured him: “You have got to let that go so you can enjoy it because it is about enjoyment. Like we was this past week.”

The pair are performing again this weekend (Credit: BBC)

What is the special meaning behind song?

George revealed last week the heartwarming reason behind him wanting to dance to Somewhere Only We Know.

He shared: “So my sister sang the song Somewhere Only We Know at my grandad’s funeral and it’s a song that means a lot to my whole family.

“My mum has had a lot of trouble in the last 10 years so I thought it’d be nice to use this platform to devote something to her and the rest of the family. Hopefully they’ll be less on the edge of their seat wondering if it’s going to go wrong.”

Who left Strictly last weekend?

Last week, George managed to make it through to the next week of the competition. However, it was La Voix and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey who found themselves in the dance-off.

After they performed, Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke all voted to save La Voix.

This meant that – after his mistake last week – Harry was sent home from the competition.

And it’s fair to say fans were not too happy with the results. One person fumed on X at the time: “Correct bottom two, but tbh La Voix should’ve left over Harry based on both tonight and the competition overall.”

