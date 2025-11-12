Former Strictly star Vincent Simone admitted he felt the judges were unfair with their critique last weekend in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Daily.

The pro dancer is no stranger to the dancefloor, having competed on the hit BBC show between 2006 and 2012. While he won the Glitterball Trophy, he finished in second place with singer Rachel Stevens in 2008.

Strictly star calls out judges for being ‘unfair’

Since leaving the show, Vincent has continued to watch Strictly and has kept up with the 2025 series. Speaking exclusively to ED! on behalf of Paddy Power, Vincent opened up about last weekend’s dance-off.

To recap, Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey landed in the bottom two alongside former Drag Race contestant La Voix. After performing again, the judges saved La Voix, a decision which Vincent didn’t agree with.

“Honestly, Harry did not deserve to go this week,” he declared.

Vincent also noted that the judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke – didn’t pick up on La Voix’s footwork.

“I watched the dance-off three times, and straight away I could tell La Voix started completely on the wrong foot. As a professional, I noticed her timing was off from the very first steps, yet none of the judges mentioned it. I found that surprising and a bit unfair,” Vincent continued.

“Both couples tried to get through it, but based on technique and performance, Harry should have stayed.”

Viewer backlash

After La Voix was saved, viewers weren’t happy with the result. Many aligned with Vincent and believed they should have been sent packing.

“Don’t understand why judges marked Harry higher on the night but sent him home? It’s a personality contest, not a dance contest,” one user wrote.

“Correct bottom two, but tbh La Voix should’ve left over Harry based on both tonight and the competition overall,” another shared.

“Seems like the wrong call,” a third remarked.

