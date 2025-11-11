Strictly’s La Voix was “so shocked” that the judges saved her on Sunday (November 9), star Chris Dennis has revealed.

The 45-year-old revealed all about being in the dance-off on Sunday during tonight’s edition of It Takes Two.

La Voix has survived another week on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

La Voix opens up about being in the dance-off

Saturday night (November 8) saw La Voix and Aljaz perform a foxtrot to Cass Elliot’s Make Your Own Kind of Music.

They picked up 29 points, which unfortunately saw them land bottom of the leaderboard.

After performing their foxtrot once again, the judges opted to save them over Harry, sending the Gladiators star home.

Appearing on It Takes Two tonight (Tuesday, November 11), La Voix star Chris opened up about being in the dance-off, admitting he hadn’t expected to be saved on Sunday night.

“She seemed quite shocked by the result. Why was that?” Fleur East asked the 45-year-old.

“I don’t think she genuinely thought she was going to be saved, ever, in a dance-off, if that moment ever came up,” Chris said.

Chris was on the show tonight (Credit: BBC)

Chris on being saved by the judges

The star then continued, saying: “Especially as it’s a Gladiator! La Voix can say she’s beaten a Gladiator. I mean, you’d never think that, would you, looking at her.”

“I mean, genuinely so, so shocked,” Chris then admitted. “I think she adored the foxtrot, it was your [Aljaz] favourite dance, loved the week, to be in the dance-off was really, really sad.

“She thought, ‘That’s it’,” he then added.

Fleur then said that “so many viewers” have expressed their “relief” that La Voix is still in the competition.

“Shame they didn’t vote then, isn’t it!” Chris quipped. “Yes, I’ve got your numbers.”

Chris and Aljaz opened up about the rehearsal process (Credit: BBC)

Chris and Aljaz on rehearsing

Chris then answered some questions from viewers about the transformation between himself and La Voix. The star admitted that the transformation happens when he puts on the wig.

He added that if he’s nervous about performing, he knows that La Voix “will look good doing it”.

Aljaz then admitted that it’s taken him a few weeks to get used to rehearsing with Chris but performing with La Voix.

“You get a different person on Saturday than you do during the week,” Chris said.

“Pretty much. This year, I’m doing Strictly double!” Aljaz admitted.

This week will see La Voix and Aljaz perform a Couple’s Choice to Barbara Streisand’s Don’t Rain On My Parade.

Will the duo manage to improve on their score and chart position from last week? Or is another appearance in the dreaded dance-off looming? Only four days to go until we find out!

