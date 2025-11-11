Strictly star Brendan Cole insists Balvinder Sopal will likely “miss out” on making Blackpool Week in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Daily.

Last weekend, Balvinder and dance partner Julian Caillon performed a couple’s choice to Sapphire by Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh.

On the night, judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke honoured the pair with a score of 9. Meanwhile, Craig Revel Horwood gave them a 7.

Balvinder and Julian avoided the bottom two last week (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Balvinder Sopal ‘will miss out on Blackpool Week’

Despite landing in the dreaded bottom two three times – the most of anyone this series – Balvinder and Julian were saved by the public on Sunday (November 9).

That said, former pro Brendan, who competed on the show between 2004 and 2017, isn’t confident she will survive another week and make it to the prestigious Blackpool Week.

Speaking on behalf of Sky Vegas, he told ED!: “Balvinder Sopal will miss out on Blackpool Week. She’s had a euphoric week, a real high after so many lows, and that’ll be it.”

This weekend, Brendan insisted the EastEnders actress will “go back to a standard dance that’s a bit harder”, where she’ll “do an okay job”.

“It won’t be enough to save her,” he continued.

This Saturday (November 16), Balvinder and Julian will perform an American Smooth to My Guy by Mary Wells.

Brendan doesn’t have high hopes for Balvinder (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘We are the lucky ones’

After being saved by the public, Balvinder took to Instagram yesterday (November 10) to thank viewers for their support.

“Simply thank you. A thousand thank you’s to every single person who voted to keep this special dream alive. @julian_caillon and I get to dance again, because of you and it means more than you could ever know,” she wrote.

“We are the lucky ones,” Balvinder continued, adding: “Please keep supporting #TeamBalian, enjoy and be a part of our journey. Keep voting; your love and votes mean everything.”

Read more: Hospital fears for one EastEnders resident as Balvinder Sopal shares ‘spoiler’ picture

Strictly continues at 6:25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday (November 15).

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know