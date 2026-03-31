EastEnders follow-up: Nicola’s war against Penny is about to take a tragic turn

Penny’s big baby lie has been rumbled by Nicola in EastEnders, who has demanded she do a DNA test to find out who’s the daddy. And if Penny doesn’t do as she’s told then Nicola will spill the beans to Vinny and Harry.

But events in EastEnders are about to take a heartbreaking turn for Nicola when she goes into premature labour.

Her contractions start to kick in following a heated row with Penny and Nicola realises her baby is on the way.

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Penny’s head is scrambled (Credit: BBC)

Penny makes a confession

So far Penny’s only let two people into her secret – Oscar and Lauren. Today’s EastEnders began with the pair paying a visit to Penny to get more details. Penny revealed she and Harry had hooked-up the day he went into rehab. In her own words: “We talked for ages, one thing led to another but we used protection, then a few weeks later me and Vinny got together, it was New Year’s, we didn’t use anything.”

Oscar was amused by his cousin’s misfortune and didn’t see why Vinny really had to find out. But Lauren felt there was only one course of action – that Penny take a paternity test.

Penny’s guilt started to overwhelm her as she lashed out at Suki. Nicola intervened and took Penny back to Harry’s Barn for a mocktail and chat. Penny revealed not everything was as she expected with the scan, setting the cogs whirring in Nicola’s mind.

Nicola threatens to out Penny (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Nicola rumbles Penny’s baby lie

Meanwhile, oblivious Vinny was busy making plans for his and Penny’s future. Wanting to make the dream of Penny’s Place a reality, Vinny surprised his girlfriend with a lease for a premises for her shop, complete with deposit and six months’ paid rent. But danger was looming.

Nicola had found out from Harry about his one-off with Penny and decided he must be the dad. Going on the attack, Nicola confronted Penny about her theory and demanded she did a DNA test or else she’ll expose her secret.

Nicola goes into early labour (Credit: BBC)

Nicola’s contractions kick in

The clock is ticking for Penny in tomorrow’s EastEnders as Nicola tells her she has until the end of the day to do the DNA test.

Penny doesn’t know what to do, but after seeking advice from Lauren and Oscar she decides to fight back. Penny refuses to give into Nicola’s demands and the pair row. But as Penny goes to leave, Nicola suddenly clutches her stomach.

Ignoring Harry’s pleas to go to the hospital, Nicola pushes on. But later that evening her worst fears are realised when she goes into labour, weeks early.

Nicola and George’s baby girl is on her way, but will she arrive safely? Or is tragedy about to strike?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns