Who is Oscar Branning? Lauren’s little brother explained as EastEnders announces return

The BBC have announced that Oscar Branning is set to return to EastEnders after an absence of eight years. The little brother of Lauren Branning, Oscar was last seen on the soap in 2017, when he paid his dad a visit on Father’s Day.

But who is Oscar Branning, and where has he been for all this time?

Oscar Branning is the third child of Max and Tanya Branning (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders announces Oscar Branning return

EastEnders announced news of Oscar’s homecoming this weekend, teasing that the character would come back onto the scene after Lauren receives a mysterious phone call. Her world is then turned upside down when her brother arrives on her doorstep.

Oscar will be played by actor Pierre Moullier, who said: “It’s pretty surreal to join EastEnders. It keeps hitting me that I’m actually on Albert Square! When I found out I was joining the Brannings, it was so exciting as they are such an iconic family, and I love that there are so many skeletons in the closet. Oscar is so much fun to play, and the audience should be prepared for the unexpected as he’s a complex guy!”

Announcing the news, EastEnders Executive Producer Ben Wadey said: “I’m very excited to bring Oscar Branning back to Walford and introduce viewers to him now that he’s all grown up. Oscar is very much a Branning which means there’s going to be plenty of drama in store this summer.

“We’re delighted to welcome Pierre as he takes on the role and can’t wait for viewers to see him bring Oscar to life.”

Oscar last appeared on the soap in 2017 (Credit: BBC)

Who was Oscar Branning?

Oscar Branning is the son of Max and Tanya Branning. Born in 2007, he is the little brother of Lauren and their late sister, Abi. Soon after Oscar’s arrival, Tanya learned that Max had been cheating on her with Stacey Slater.

She filed for divorce not long after – even plotting to bury Max alive in the woods as their relationship worsened. In 2009, Tanya left Walford, taking Oscar and Lauren with her.

They returned in 2011, with Tanya’s new fiancé in tow. Tanya and Oscar stuck around until 2013, when she left again – this time to help Lauren seek help for her alcohol addiction at a rehab facility in Exeter.

Young Oscar returned to visit his dad and sisters several times over the years – his most recent stint being in 2017, when he stopped by to visit his dad on Father’s Day. However, as relations between Max and Tanya worsened again, she forbade him from seeing their son.

Pierre is the third actor to play Oscar (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Oscar Branning on EastEnders?

Since birth, Oscar has been portrayed by Diederick Santer (2007) and Dominic Treadwell-Collins (2014, 2015). Sean O’Connor then stepped into play him during his 2017 appearance.

When he returns to the soap, actor Pierre Moullier will be playing seventeen-year-old Oscar. According to the BBC, Pierre has already filmed his first scenes – meaning that he should debut later this summer.

But why is Oscar returning after all this time? And might his re-appearance herald the eagerly-awaited return of Max and Tanya too?

