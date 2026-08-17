Richard Madeley calls out GMB co-star for behaviour on air: ‘Did you lose your sense of timing?’

Laura Tobin admitted she had “nipped to the loo” after missing the start of her weather segment on today’s GMB (Monday, August 17), which led to some teasing from Richard Madeley.

Her late return came shortly after Kate Garraway apologised over a similar toilet break mishap on the ITV breakfast programme. This time, Richard was ready to hand over to Laura following a commercial break when he spotted that her weather podium was empty.

Richard immediately drew attention to her absence, laughing as he told viewers: “We have a vanishing weather girl.”

Richard made a jibe at his co-star (Credit: ITV)

Laura Tobin explains why she missed her GMB weather segment

While Laura was away from her usual position, Richard added: “Laura is supposed to be here to do the weather … echoing silence!”

His co-presenter Ranvir Singh initially reacted with an “Oh!” before reassuring viewers that Laura would return. She said: “Where is she hiding? She will be here in a minute,” and attempted to keep the programme moving by previewing a debate due to feature later in the show.

Laura then hurried back onto the set as Richard announced: “Here she is! Here she is.”

Asked by Richard whether she had lost her “sense of timing”, Laura gave a candid explanation for the delay. She told her colleagues and the GMB audience: “I just nipped to the loo, now everyone knows.”

The admission brought the brief mystery to an end and gave the programme another light-hearted live moment.

Laura was left flustered (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley jokes Laura Tobin has “vanished” on GMB

Laura is not the only member of the Good Morning Britain team to have been caught out by the timing of a loo break.

Kate recently had to slip back onto the sofa after returning late during an interview. She apologised while laughing about the mishap and explained that she had taken too long in the loo.

Ed Balls has also encountered a similar problem. The presenter previously failed to return to the set on time and referred to the longer distance to the toilets from GMB’s newer studio at ITN on Gray’s Inn Road.

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