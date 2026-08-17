Shane Richie’s £1.75 million family home has been marked “sold subject to contract” following the end of his marriage to wife Christie Goddard, according to reports.

The property update comes after Shane and Christie finalised their divorce following 19 years of marriage. Christie confirmed to The Sun On Sunday that the divorce was completed on July 23.

The former couple share three children. They began dating in 2001 and married in 2007.

Shane and Christie have split after 19 years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Shane Richie and wife Christie Goddard sell Surrey home

According to The Sun, Shane and Christie bought the five-bedroom property in Reigate, Surrey, in 2008. The family home was advertised through a local estate agent after being placed on the market in March.

It has now been removed from active listings and is displaying the “sold subject to contract” status. That indicates a buyer is in place, although the transaction has not yet been completed.

A source told The Sun: “They put their house on the market in March and it took a few months to get a buyer in place.

“Hopefully if it goes smoothly, they will be moving this year and settling down again in separate houses.”

MailOnline reports that the former couple carried out several renovations during their time at the property, including an extension, dressing room and orangery.

ED! has contacted Shane’s reps for comment.

Former couple reportedly trying to remain amicable

The source suggested Shane and Christie have been focused on keeping their separation civil for the sake of their family.

They added: “No divorce is pretty but they’ve tried to be as amicable as possible for their children.”

The Sun also cited unnamed friends who claimed Christie had pursued the split after becoming unhappy with Shane’s behaviour. Christie confirmed the divorce itself to the publication, but the reported comments about the circumstances came from sources close to her.

Christie has since changed the relationship status on her Facebook profile to “divorced”, according to the report.

EastEnders actor facing separate drink-driving charge

The divorce was reportedly finalised six days before Shane was charged with drink-driving following an incident at a petrol station.

The incident happened at a Tesco petrol station in Harlow, Essex, on July 29. Footage cited by the reports showed Shane arguing with staff after he was challenged over vaping on the forecourt.

Police later attended and the actor was arrested. He was subsequently charged and is set to appear in court, according to the reports.

Shane is best known to soap viewers as Alfie Moon in EastEnders. The Sun reported that he had since returned to work and was photographed filming a funeral scene alongside Jessie Wallace, who plays Kat Slater, and Gillian Wright, who plays Jean Slater.

Read more: Shane Richie spotted behind the wheel ahead of court case following drink-driving charge

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