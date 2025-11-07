Hospital fears for one EastEnders resident as Balvinder Sopal shares ‘spoiler’ picture

Strictly Come Dancing and EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal has shared a glimpse into the soap’s future to her Instagram account. The actress, who plays Suki Panesar on the soap, is continuing to film in spite of her rehearsal and live show appearances on the BBC dance competition.

Taking to social media, she shared a snap of her healthy mid-morning snack yesterday (Thursday, November 5) – and, in doing so, what seems to be a spoiler for upcoming episodes of EastEnders.

Who’s hospital bedside is Suki sitting at?

Balvinder plays scheming occasional villain Suki Panesar (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal shares hint to soap future with ‘spoiler’ pic

In the picture, Balvinder shared a snap of a butterscotch cookie poking out of a banana. This came accompanied with the hashtags #midmorningsnacks and #eastenders.

Yummy! But what’s that lurking in the background?

Who’s in hospital? (Picture: Instagram)

“It’s no coffee and cake,” she wrote below, tagging in her Strictly dance partner, Julian Caillon. An interesting (and presumably Strictly-approved) choice of breakfast – but it was what was (barely) hidden in the background which had fans hooked.

Lurking in the background of the scene appeared to be a hospital bed, with someone’s hand visible above the sheets.

Did the actress mean to share so much? (Credit: BBC)

Who’s in hospital? EastEnders fans share fears

Reacting to the image on social media, fans shared their thoughts on what this picture might mean for Suki – and, by extension, wife Eve.

“Suki is sitting at somebody’s bedside! Is it Eve?” wrote one fan on Reddit.

“That’ll be Eve having IVF with vinnies baby to please her haha,” joked one fan, in reference to the pair’s, ah, unconventional approach to motherhood (which recently included Suki trying to buy a child from Avani).

“Maybe she had eves mom beat up again lol,” laughed another.

“I’m thinking Vinny. Doesn’t he have a storyline coming up?” said another, somewhat more seriously.

Who’s been hospitalised? And what does this mean for Suki and Eve’s impending baby journey?

