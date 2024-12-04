EastEnders villain ‘to return from dead’ for Suki and Eve’s wedding day, fans predict 

A ‘dead’ EastEnders star could be making a shock return to cause some trouble on Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin’s wedding day.

Over in Walford this week, fan-favourite couple Suki and Eve rekindled their romance, and decided to go ahead with their wedding. The happiness didn’t last long though, as Suki’s vile ex Nish Panesar heard all about it.

And following a huge twist in Wednesday’s episode (December 4), fans reckon their wedding day is going to end in disaster.

It’s not looking good for Suki and Eve (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Suki and Eve back together

Recently, bad guy Nish took the wrap for the murder of Keanu Taylor – who was killed last Christmas by Linda Carter. Suki, and several other Walford ladies, then helped cover up the crime.

But a dying Nish, who eventually found out the truth, shocked the women when he revealed he had told police it was him who killed Keanu.

Before getting sent to prison, Nish then made Suki promise that she wouldn’t go ahead and marry Eve – something she agreed not to do.

The bad guy managed to escape (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Nish’s new sick plan

This week though, Eve and Suki were back in each other’s arms on EastEnders – and Nish was left raging in prison. So much so, that he has come up with a new sinister plan.

He is blackmailing staff, including a doctor, at the hospital in the prison, to pretend that he is days away from death.

During Wednesday’s episode (December 4), Nish’s estranged family visited him for the ‘final’ time. He pretended that he was left fighting for his breath on the bed.

Fans reckon Nish will return at their wedding (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders’ Nish escapes

Once his family left, and thinking Nish had died, the nasty character quickly recovered. He told his dodgy doctor that he was planning “nuclear” revenge on Suki.

At the end of the instalment, Nish was taken out of the prison hospital in an ambulance. But things took a rather dramatic turn when a car pulled up in front of the ambulance. Two men then got out armed with guns.

The mysterious men held the paramedics at gunpoint. Nish then emerged out of the van and quipped: “It’s good to be alive.”

EastEnders fans predict drama for Suki and Eve’s wedding

The huge twist left fans reeling, with some claiming Nish could pretend to be dead – only to make a return at Suki and Eve’s wedding.

On X, one person said: “I KNEW IT! He escaped prison by pretending to be on his last legs (like I thought he would). And tomorrow that dodgy doctor telling the family he’s dead. I’m calling it now! Bet there’ll be a funeral & everything. And then he’ll turn up on #Sukeve’s wedding day this is INSANE.”

Someone else wrote: “I have a feeling that Nish is going to tell the man he is paying to inform Suki that he’s dead. Then Nish will break out of prison and gatecrash the wedding on New Year’s Day.” A third mused: “I reckon Nish will kidnap Suki on her wedding day.”

