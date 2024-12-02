EastEnders Ian Beale ‘to die at Christmas’ after finding out about Cindy affair, fans predict

EastEnders fans fear Ian Beale will be killed off at Christmas after 39 years on the soap.

The soap legend is currently the longest-running character in the soap’s history. And it’s fair to say he’s had his fair share of drama in Walford.

Especially at the moment, as over in the famous square, fiancé Cindy Beale is currently having an affair with Junior Knight, her ex-husband, George’s son…

But with Christmas just around the corner, fans have a heartbreaking theory that Ian will die, following the discovery of Cindy’s affair.

Cindy can’t get enough of her former stepson Junior (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Cindy Beale cheating on Ian Beale

Cindy has been caught up in an affair with former stepson Junior since his arrival back in May. The pair have been at it like rabbits, causing plenty of drama and disaster.

Ian, oblivious to Cindy’s true colours, has since proposed to Cindy – which she accepted.

What’s more, just last week Kojo, Junior’s uncle, caught Cindy and Junior – he then ended up falling backwards off a staircase after a scuffle with Cindy who was trying to stop him from revealing all about her and Junior.

Cindy and Junior’s affair will be revealed to everyone later this year (Credit: BBC)

Cindy’s affair to be exposed on EastEnders

However, it’s been confirmed recently that Cindy and Junior’s affair will finally be exposed at Christmastime.

EastEnders fans will recall back in October, Cindy accidentally confessed her affair while speaking to David Wicks – something that was being recorded by Freddie Slater’s bird recorder. She also shared how despite sleeping with Junior, she was still in love with his dad George.

The tape will be played on Christmas Day – and no doubt all hell will break loose. But now, in a devastating twist, fans think the shock news could kill Ian Beale off.

Ian could be killed off at Christmas, according to fans

EastEnders fans fear Ian Beale will be killed off

In a recent episode, Ian appeared to make a rather cryptic comment. He said: “This type of stress can be fatal.”

And it didn’t take fans long to clock what he said, sparking a frenzy that he could be killed off.

“No way. Are they setting up Ian dying at Christmas when he finds out about Cindy and Junior’s affair?” said one person on X.

Someone else wrote: “I thought that too…” A third penned: “No don’t say that ian Beale cannot die.”

Read more: EastEnders: Cindy to kill Lauren and her baby, a new fan theory predicts

So what do you think of Cindy and Junior’s affair? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!