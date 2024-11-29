EastEnders: Cindy to kill Lauren and her baby, a new fan theory predicts

Fans of EastEnders have predicted that Cindy could find herself responsible for killing Lauren Branning following her latest sinister move on the soap. Last night’s episode saw scheming Cindy attempt to buy Lauren’s silence by plying her with powerful painkillers.

This came as Lauren cottoned on that Cindy was up to something – having been responsible for Kojo’s calamitous fall which has left him hospitalised. In her desperation to keep her secret, Cindy obtained drugs from Ravi – which she then gifted to Lauren.

Lauren, who is currently struggling with chronic pain from her injuries in the club crush had already spent the episode struggling with her growing addiction to painkillers. Will Cindy’s actions end up dooming Lauren and the baby?

Cindy’s desperate to buy Lauren’s silence (Credit: BBC)

Fans of EastEnders predict Lauren and the baby die

As the episode aired last night, fans took to social media to register their shock at Cindy’s latest scheme. And many found themselves terrified for the health of Lauren and her unborn baby.

“Lauren Branning DIES after INADVERTANTLY OVERDOSING on DRUGS (Supplied by Cindy Beale in a SINISTER move to prevent her from finding out the truth about her and Junior Knight’s Affair???” suggested one dramatic fan.

“Cindy making Lauren into a drug addict. She’s gonna lose that baby,” predicted another.

“Is Cindy going to end up killing Lauren and the baby?” asked a third.

“I think Lauren is going to lose the baby. I hope I am wrong,” fretted a fourth.

Are Lauren and her baby in danger?

Last week Lauren learned that she was pregnant again (Credit: BBC)

Lauren pregnant

Lauren learned last week that she had fallen pregnant with Peter’s baby. After taking a pregnancy test, she revealed the news to a drunken Peter – who promptly forgot, and had to be reminded again the next day.

Things have been tense between Lauren and Peter since then, with Lauren struggling with the pain of her injuries from the club crush. Another fan theory has suggested that Lauren may be experiencing an ectopic pregnancy, but this week’s events would make it seem that she’s headed down an entirely different path… shepherded by a manipulative Cindy.

