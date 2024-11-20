A new EastEnders fan theory predicts that Lauren Branning will sadly suffer an ectopic pregnancy after suffering pain recently.

Last night (Tuesday, November 19), Lauren went to the GP to ask for more painkillers. She then took a pregnancy test.

With the pregnancy test showing a positive result, Lauren discovered she was expecting…

Lauren’s test was positive (Credit: BBC)

Lauren pregnant

This week on EastEnders, Lauren has been really struggling with pain as a result of her club crush injuries.

Booking an appointment with the GP, Lauren asked for some more painkillers after explaining that she’d used all of her last batch up.

The doctor told Lauren that she should have a few more weeks worth of painkillers left but Lauren explained that she hadn’t. She wasn’t impressed when the doctor then refused to give her anything else, suggesting she try over-the-counter pain relief instead.

Later on, during a conversation with Anna, Lauren realised that she might be pregnant. She then took a pregnancy test in The Vic toilets and realised that she was expecting.

Fans fear a tragic twist is in store (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Lauren to have an ectopic pregnancy?

With Lauren experiencing such pain and having just found out that she’s pregnant, a new fan theory fears for the safety of Lauren’s baby.

The theory worries that she’ll suffer an ectopic pregnancy, with this being the actual reason for Lauren’s pain.

It read: “I reckon Lauren’s pregnancy is going to be ectopic? That would explain the pain, right?”

Another person replied: “Assume so, I don’t think EE has done that story before. Let’s hope Lauren can get through it okay without having drug or alcohol issues.”

But, if Lauren suffers an ectopic pregnancy, will this prompt her to start turning to drugs or alcohol in a bid to get through her grief?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders next week? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.