In EastEnders, Lauren Branning is about to discover that she’s pregnant after taking a positive pregnancy test – and fans think Zack is the father.

Jacqueline Jossa’s return to Walford was bound to bring about a rollercoaster of emotions, and her latest storyline is no different. After a teaser image was uploaded to Facebook, several eagle-eyed fans noticed Lauren was in distress.

From that, they cast their minds back to May when Whitney Dean left the Square following the breakdown of her marriage to Zack. Now, fans think Zack and Lauren are far from over.

In EastEnders spoilers for this week, we learn that Lauren gets some unexpected news – she’s pregnant…

This week we find out Lauren in pregnant (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Lauren Branning is pregnant

She’s still been suffering from pain following the club crush in August. Her pain and tiredness have been getting on top of her, and she takes it out on those closest to her.

This week, she snaps at both an innocent Peter and Louie. Being pulled up for her harsh actions, Lauren gets emotional and agrees to get herself booked in at the GP to try and get some pain relief or medication.

However, while there, she doesn’t get the news she hopes and learns they cannot provide her with anymore painkillers.

Feeling lost, she heads over to The Vic where she confides in Anna. An inquisitive Anna listens to her symptoms and suggests she might be pregnant.

Unsure, Lauren takes a test in the toilets to put her mind at ease, only to learn she is!

While we will learn the big news this week, the father of the baby is not yet confirmed. Her and Peter rekindled things a few months ago, but fans can’t help but remember her connection to Zack.

Whitney and Zack suffered a tough time through their engagement as she wanted to adopt Britney, but Zack wanted to focus on their baby, which Whitney was pregnant with.

Lauren and Zak slept together earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

Fan reaction

Feeling stressed after the loss of their last baby, Peach Dean, Zack went off the rails and slept with Lauren.

Whitney ditched him at the alter when she found out, and now fans think there might be another aspect in their storyline.

EastEnders shared a photo of Lauren on their Facebook, and fans flooded the comment section with speculation.

One viewer wrote: “I think Lauren will find out that she is pregnant since she has been having some discomfort, and I think Zack may be the father when she had a one night stand before Whitney left.”

Another asked: “Is it Zack’s baby?” While a third penned: “Are we going to end up with Lauren giving birth in the anniversary episode?” We’re not sure Peter will be too happy…

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

