EastEnders spoilers for next week: Kojo’s terror as Okie returns for revenge, and Nigel’s fate is revealed

Kojo Asare is in danger again in EastEnders spoilers for next week, as menacing Okie returns for revenge. Ravi returns to Walford following last week’s shocking events, and faces some tough questions from George, Priya and the fellow residents of Albert Square.

And, as Okie seeks revenge against Harry, a terrified Kojo finds himself in danger.

Meanwhile, Nigel prepares for his hearing over the car crash, and Junior plans to leave Walford. But with George also planning to send Kojo away, can he make amends with his father before he goes?

Also, Vicki struggles with her trauma after learning of Tommy’s involvement in her attack.

Ravi returns to Walford (Credit: BBC)

1. Ravi faces the consequences of his actions in EastEnders spoilers

Following the dramatic events of last week, Ravi returns to the Square, where he faces a cold reception from Jack. With Harry reeling from Ravi’s return, Priya accuses him of lying about Ravi’s involvement in the operation.

Jumping to her son’s defence, Nicola reveals that Ravi was behind everything. Priya goes to see George for the truth, but Kojo butts in, blaming himslef.

Meanwhile, Ravi meets with Okie, who begs for help. Returning home, he’s confronted by Priya, who throws him out of the house.

As Priya ignores Ravi’s pleas, matters go from bad to worse when George arrives and loses his temper. Afterwards, Ravi tries to explain to Priya that everything he did was to protect his family.

Okie threatens Kojo (Credit: BBC)

2. Okie returns for revenge

Junior and George try to be there for Kojo, who wants to return home. As Junior tells George that son Xavier has disappeared, Kojo sneaks back to his flat.

However, he’s shocked when Okie arrives there, and threatens Kojo. Okie demands to know what Kojo told the police, and demands that he text Harry.

Meanwhile, Harry is struggling with his withdrawal. He goes to meet a drug dealer, but stops in his tracks when he receives Kojo’s message.

Okie forces Kojo to text Harry (Credit: BBC)

3. Okie stabbed as he fights with Harry in EastEnders spoilers

At the flat, Harry finds Okie threatening Kojo with a knife. As he rushes to Kojo’s defence, a fight breaks out and Kojo flees.

During the ensuing struggle, Harry accidentally stabs Okie.

Meanwhile, Barney is shocked to learn what’s been going on, and shares a heart-to-heart with Teddy. Kojo arrives and tells Teddy what’s been going on.

Meanwhile, as Honey picks up on strange vibes, Nicola gets a shocking phone call, and rushes to see Harry.

George thinks Kojo’s no longer safe in Walford (Credit: BBC)

4. George and Junior clash as he prepares to send Kojo away

In the wake of all that’s happened, George and Junior struggle to remain civil. Junior tells him that he’s accepted a job in Dubai.

Meanwhile, George is under more pressure when he gets a message from Kobina, telling him that Kojo needs to return to Ghana. George tries to make up with his son, but another argument breaks out when Junior learns that George is planning to send Kojo away.

Overhearing, Kojo panics, and insists that he’s not going. Junior tries to convince George that Kojo is safe in the Square.

In his desperation, Junior turns to Ravi for help…

It’s the day of Nigel’s hearing (Credit: BBC)

5. Nigel’s fate is revealed in EastEnders spoilers

Nigel’s hearing gets off to a bad start when Julie realises she’s sent Nigel’s lucky tie to the dry cleaner. Later, she finds him reminiscing about old times on Arthur’s Bench.

Joining her husband, the pair share an emotional heart-to-heart.

What does the future hold for Nigel?

Jean’s vendetta with Zoe continues (Credit: BBC)

6. Zoe wins Alfie over – but Jean’s still not a fan

Having had enough of Zoe’s obsession with finding her cat, Jean joins Elaine and Honey at a party. After a raucous night, the ladies return to The Vic.

Meanwhile, Kat agrees to let Zoe install a security system. And, later, Zoe impresses Alfie by fixing the beer pumps.

Vicki’s angry to hear how Tommy protected Joel (Credit: BBC)

7. Vicki’s trauma rears its head as she confronts Tommy

After spotting Denzel and Nugget taunting Tommy, Vicki steps in. Baffled, Amy tells Vicki how Tommy kept Joel hidden for hours after the attack.

Vicki confronts Tommy, forcing Kat to step in. As she tries to calm Vicki down, Kat offers her support.

Later, a worried Kathy takes Vicki out for some drinks. However, when she spots a man making unwelcome advances on a girl, she storms off. Back at home, Vicki breaks down in tears.

