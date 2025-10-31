EastEnders cast support Ross Kemp as he announces death of ‘hero’ father

The cast of EastEnders have rallied around co-star Ross Kemp after he announced the death of his father this week. Ross – who played Walford icon Grant Mitchell on the soap – shared earlier this week that he was preparing for his father’s funeral.

Ross’s dad, John Kemp, was a former police detective and soldier. He died at the age of 88.

“Burying my Dad, tomorrow,” Ross wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “My hero, my role model and a great dancer!” he added, sharing a picture of his father during his time in the military.

Ross announced the death of his father this week (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Ross Kemp announces death of ‘hero’ father

Sharing a picture of his father on the beach, Ross wrote: “John Kemp 1937 – 2025.”

He continued: “Served his country, served his community served his family. My hero. Love you always Dad.”

He then signed off the moving post with a heart emoji dedicated to his father.

Of his upbringing, Ross previously told The Sun: “My parents generated, in both my brother Darren and myself, a strong work ethic which had been generated in them by their parents. I’ve always tried pretty hard.”

He continued: “My parents are originally from Norfolk. My dad moved to Essex when he became a member of the Metropolitan Police, and they returned there when he retired.”

Ross briefly reprised his role as Grant Mitchell earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders stars support Ross Kemp following sad loss

In the comments below, Ross’s fellow EastEnders co-stars joined fans and celebrity well-wishers in paying their respects.

“Mate ?? what beautiful words. For a beautiful bloke,” wrote James Farrar, who plays Zack Hudson on the soap.

“Sending love to you & your family ??????,” added Bianca Jackson star Patsy Palmer.

Emma Barton, who plays Honey Mitchell said: “Sending love Ross.”

“So sorry for your loss ????,” said Diane Fox star Diane Parish.

“So sorry for your loss Ross. Much love to you & yours,” commented Heather Peace, who plays Eve Unwin.

Meanwhile, fellow Walford icon Adam Woodyatt – the actor behind Grant’s long-time rival, Ian Beale – shared a series of heart emojis.

