EastEnders cast support Ross Kemp as he announces death of ‘hero’ father

The cast of EastEnders have rallied around co-star Ross Kemp after he announced the death of his father this week. Ross – who played Walford icon Grant Mitchell on the soap – shared earlier this week that he was preparing for his father’s funeral.
Ross’s dad, John Kemp, was a former police detective and soldier. He died at the age of 88.
“Burying my Dad, tomorrow,” Ross wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “My hero, my role model and a great dancer!” he added, sharing a picture of his father during his time in the military.
Ross Kemp announces death of ‘hero’ father
Sharing a picture of his father on the beach, Ross wrote: “John Kemp 1937 – 2025.”
He continued: “Served his country, served his community served his family. My hero. Love you always Dad.”
View this post on Instagram
He then signed off the moving post with a heart emoji dedicated to his father.
Of his upbringing, Ross previously told The Sun: “My parents generated, in both my brother Darren and myself, a strong work ethic which had been generated in them by their parents. I’ve always tried pretty hard.”
He continued: “My parents are originally from Norfolk. My dad moved to Essex when he became a member of the Metropolitan Police, and they returned there when he retired.”
EastEnders stars support Ross Kemp following sad loss
In the comments below, Ross’s fellow EastEnders co-stars joined fans and celebrity well-wishers in paying their respects.
“Mate ?? what beautiful words. For a beautiful bloke,” wrote James Farrar, who plays Zack Hudson on the soap.
“Sending love to you & your family ??????,” added Bianca Jackson star Patsy Palmer.
Emma Barton, who plays Honey Mitchell said: “Sending love Ross.”
“So sorry for your loss ????,” said Diane Fox star Diane Parish.
“So sorry for your loss Ross. Much love to you & yours,” commented Heather Peace, who plays Eve Unwin.
Meanwhile, fellow Walford icon Adam Woodyatt – the actor behind Grant’s long-time rival, Ian Beale – shared a series of heart emojis.
Read more: Micah Balfour ‘axed’ from EastEnders after 18 months – and his final scenes have already been filmed