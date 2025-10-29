Micah Balfour ‘axed’ from EastEnders after 18 months – and his final scenes have already been filmed

EastEnders has ‘axed’ actor Micah Balfour after only 18 months, it has been reported. The British actor first arrived in Walford in May 2024, playing ladies’ man and estranged son Junior Knight.

Arriving in the wake of some horrifying revelations for dad George, the pair didn’t exactly hit it off. And Junior only made their reunion more uncomfortable when he embarked on an affair with his father’s ex-wife, Cindy Beale.

Junior and Cindy’s controversial affair was exposed at Christmas, leading to Cindy being beaten unconscious in a just-as-controversial whodunnit.

Since then, Junior’s taken a bit of a backseat. The Sun have now reported that EastEnders bosses have axed the character – and he’s already filmed his final scenes on the soap.

Micah Balfour ‘gutted’ after being ‘axed’ from EastEnders

A source reported to The Sun: “Bosses decided not to renew Micah’s contract and he filmed his final scenes last month.

The tabloid continued: “Obviously Micah was gutted but he understands how it all works. His final scenes will air before Chris­t­mas. The door is being left open.”

This makes Junior the latest member of the Knight family to depart the Square. Earlier this year, The Sun also reported that Molly Rainford, who plays Junior’s half-sister Anna, has also been axed by new boss Ben Wadey.

The soap has yet to reveal how Junior and Anna will leave – or what this means for George, Gina, Kojo and Elaine.

EastEnders fans slam ‘waste’ of a character following Junior exit news

Reacting to the news on social media, fans shared their thoughts on this latest loss. And many agreed that Junior deserved more than he’d gotten from the last 18 months’ storylines.

“Junior had potential, but he’s been in the background for too long. No surprise he’s leaving,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

Another said: “Total waste. They could have used him in the stupid drugs storyline with Kojo if they thought about it. Would love him to deck Okie.”

Did Junior deserve more from EastEnders?

