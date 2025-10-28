Is Sharon leaving EastEnders permanently? All we know as latest ‘exit’ sparks fan fears

EastEnders revealed Sharon Watts’ latest exit from the soap tonight (Tuesday, October 28), as she reeled in disgust at Zoe’s baby bombshell – but is she leaving EastEnders on a permanent basis?

Sharon only returned to Albert Square in September, having spent a few months with sister Michelle in America. She returned to find Zoe Slater also back in town, and claiming to have given birth to Dennis Rickman’s children.

Sharon was shocked at Zoe’s ‘news,’ and agreed to help her try and find Zoe’s missing son. What she didn’t know, however, was that Zoe was lying.

Needless to say, she didn’t take it well.

Sharon announces Walford exit as Zoe bombshell drops

As tonight’s episode began, Sharon’s friends and family were reeling from the news of Zoe’s baby con. Returning home, Vicki called Sharon (who’d been visiting granddaughter Alyssa, in search of a bit of Dennis DNA).

Sharon was devastated to learn that Zoe had lied to her, and opted not to return to Walford. Instead, she, she’s setting sail for Florida again, and back to sister Michelle.

“She won’t come back,” Vicki said with an air of finality. “I seriously think this has tipped her over the edge.”

But has Letitia Dean left EastEnders on a permanent basis?

Is Sharon leaving EastEnders forever? Fan fears grow at Sharon’s latest exit

As these scenes streamed on iPlayer today, viewers registered their alarm at Sharon’s latest departure. And some fretted that this may be the start of an off-screen exit for her and star Letitia Dean.

“I wonder if this will turn into a ‘forever’ exit for Sharon,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

“I was definitely getting that impression,” responded another.

“Yeah I have a feeling it’s gonna turn into a Shirley thing where the actress actually decides they don’t want to come back at all,” a third speculated.

Said a fourth: “Sharon’s not coming back.”

It’s important to note that neither the soap nor Letitia Dean have announced whether Sharon is leaving the soap. Letitia took a temporary break from filming earlier this year, returning in September to learn about Zoe’s baby ‘news.’

Will Sharon be back?

