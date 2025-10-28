EastEnders spoilers for next week: Kojo tries to rescue Harry, Zoe’s targeted again, and Phil’s not happy

Desperate Kojo makes a break for freedom in EastEnders spoilers for next week, as he attempts to save himself and Harry from Okie’s drug gang. With the families growing increasingly worried, Teddy feels he has no option but to tell George the truth about Kojo and Harry’s situation.

Can Kojo extricate himself and Harry from the flat before it’s too late?

Meanwhile, Alfie grows suspicious as Zoe’s stalker woes intensify, and Eve’s mother arrives in Walford. Elsewhere, Phil is furious to learn about what’s been going on with Nigel, while Anthony starts acting secretive.

Read next week’s EastEnders spoilers in full below.

Kojo tries to save Harry (Credit: BBC)

1. Kojo tries to rescue Harry in EastEnders spoilers

Gina is discharged from hospital, but George remains distracted by Kojo’s disappearance. When Phil tells him that he didn’t agree to give Harry or Kojo time off, George begins to panic.

Meanwhile, at the flat, Okie continues to force Kojo to help with the drugs business. During a private moment with Harry, Kojo tells him that he’s going to help him to escape.

Meanwhile, Teddy has no option but to tell George and Junior what’s been going on at the flat. George wants to call the police, but Teddy tells him that Kojo could end up being arrested for his part in the organisation.

Back at the flat, Kojo finds the key to Harry’s chains. He frees Harry, but he’s too weak to escape. Harry tells Kojo to save himself before Okie returns.

Will Kojo make a break for freedom?

Zoe remains convinced someone is out to get her (Credit: BBC)

2. Zoe thinks she’s being targeted in EastEnders spoilers

Zoe is still convinced that someone’s out to get her. Kat tries to support her daughter, but Alfie is convinced that Zoe’s merely being paranoid.

After meeting with her Private Investigator, she gets another terrible shock when Freddie reveals that her cat has gone missing.

Later, Vicki mocks Zoe as she searches for her Kat. As Anthony offers an olive branch to Zoe, she and the family are horrified to find that someone has defaced their family photographs.

As Zoe continues to reel from her discovery, Kat tries to help by selling her share of the limo business to Harvey. Later, she and Zoe meet with the investigator, who updates them on how the search for her son is progressing.

Alfie knows Zoe is up to something (Credit: BBC)

3. Alfie exposes Zoe’s lies in EastEnders spoilers

Meanwhile, after talking to the twins, Alfie begins to suspect foul play. He confronts Zoe, who admits that she defaced the pictures herself.

Afterwards, Zoe tries to tell Kat that she only destroyed one of the pictures. Freddie tries to support Zoe, but she’s distracted by a text from a mystery number, claiming to have taken her cat.

She tells Kat and Zoe what has happened, but they’re not sure whether to believe her. Worrying for her daughter’s welfare, Kat tries to get her to meet with Anthony – but she sees through their efforts.

At the second quiz night at The Vic, Zoe causes yet another scene.

Phil’s shocked to learn what’s been going on while he was away (Credit: BBC)

4. Phil and Julie put on a united front to help Nigel

Phil returns to Walford and is furious when he learns about the car accident. Raging at the situation, he accuses Julie of being responsible.

But, after talking to Jack, Phil realises that he was too harsh on Julie. As Nigel starts to panic about potentially going prison, Phil enlists Richie’s help.

Later, Phil and Julie go with Nigel to a medical assessment.

Eve’s mother arrives in Walford (Credit: BBC)

5. Eve reconnects with her mother in EastEnders spoilers

Eve is nervous as her mother, Norma, arrives. She and Suki ask her for a reference for adoption.

Norma has her doubts, but reluctantly agrees. Later, Eve and Suki attempt to impress Norma, but she eventually questions Eve’s capabilities as a mother.



Her mother’s harsh words playing on her mind, Eve tells Suki that she doesn’t want to go forward with adopting. Desperate to change her mind, Suki goes to Lily for help.

George can’t overlook recent events (Credit: BBC)

6. George breaks things off

Following that week’s events, Nicola tries to build bridges with George. However, he’s having none of it, and calls time on their relationship.

Nicola’s week continues to worsen when she makes a shocking discovery…

What’s Anthony up to? (Credit: BBC)

7. Anthony’s hiding something in EastEnders spoilers

Anthony’s behaviour starts to make Patrick and Kim grow suspicious. However, he later shares the truth – he’s been accepted for a permanent job at Albert Square surgery.

However, he later makes another secretive phone call, which suggests there’s something else he’s hiding…

