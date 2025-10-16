Fans of EastEnders have predicted that Sam Mitchell is the sinister drug lord running Ravi Gulati’s operation. Little is known about the figure spearheading Ravi and Okie’s business – although they’re clearly a fearsome figure.

This has led to much fan speculation as to who the mysterious drugs boss could be. And many have wondered if it could be a figure from the soap’s past – including the likes of Vincent Hubbard, and Paul Trueman.

With rumours suggesting that Sam Mitchell is about to return to the soap, some have wondered whether she could be the drug lord in question.

Is Sam pulling Ravi’s strings? (Credit: BBC)

Sam Mitchell behind drug operation, EastEnders fans predict

As fans continued to theorise about the identity of the mysterious drug lord, some wondered if Sam Mitchell might be Ravi‘s boss.

“Imagine if Sam is the big boss working above Nicola – the one she claims she was scared of. This would be a great twist and remember Sam and Zack were involved in drugs at Peggy’s at one point,” wrote one fan on X.

“Think Sam is the big boss,” said another.

“Calling it now – Sam Mitchell,” a third agreed, over on Reddit.

Has Sam being building a drugs empire during her absence from Walford?

Kim Medcalf is reportedly reprising her role as Sam Mitchell (Credit: BBC)

Sam Mitchell’s return ‘confirmed’

Inside Soap seemed to confirm Sam’s return to the soap this week. In a piece by columnist Laura-Jayne, the journalist wrote: “Actress Kim Medcalf, who plays sly Sam, has been spotted on the EastEnders set, sparking speculation as to what brings Phil’s kid sister back again.”

While the BBC have yet to officially announce news of Sam’s return, this adds to rumours that actress Kim has resumed the role.

Sam was last seen in January 2020, leaving the soap under a dark cloud amid her feud with brother Phil. Feeling purposeless in Walford, she decided to seek pastures new – and left, after stealing money from Phil’s safe.

What fresh chaos will Sam’s return to Walford bring?

