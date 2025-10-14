EastEnders fans rejoice as Sam Mitchell’s return ‘confirmed’

Sam Mitchell is set to return to EastEnders, it has been reported. Rumours that the missing Mitchell sibling was returning to Walford began to circulate earlier this month, when drone footage captured an image of a woman who looked remarkably like actress Kim Medcalf, on the soap set.

Since then, fans have eagerly awaited confirmation that Sam would be rejoining the soap. This comes almost two years after Sam’s last appearance on the soap, after departing Walford for pastures new following a disagreement with brother Phil.

However, producers left the door open for her return. And, with Sam being one of the soap’s most loved characters, it was surely only a matter of time before she returned.

Sam departed Walford in 2024 (Credit: BBC)

Kim Medcalf to return to EastEnders as Sam Mitchell?

According to a feature from Inside Soap’s Laura-Jayne, the rumours are true… and Sam Mitchell is headed back to Walford.

For her Inside Gossip column, Laura wrote: “Kim Medcalf, who plays sly Sam, has been spotted on the EastEnders set, sparking speculation as to what brings Phil’s kid sister back again.”

While the BBC haven’t officially confirmed that Sam is coming back, this adds to rumours that actress Kim has resumed the role.

Great news for fans, who have been clamouring for her return ever since January ’24.

Sam left town amid a feud with brother Phil (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans react at news of Sam Mitchell return

Reacting to the news in a Reddit thread, one fan wrote: “YES YES YES.”

“A thousand times YES!!” added another.

“As the kids say nowadays, this will be absolute cinema,” said a third.

“I was pretty certain that picture was her!” said another of the earlier pictures. “Can’t wait for the chaos with Zoe.”

Sam, of course, was heavily involved in the death of Dirty Den, along with Zoe and Chrissie Watts. Although it was actually Chrissie who delivered the killing blow, Sam wound up taking the blame, and was charged with crimes relating to the murder.

With Zoe now stalking the streets of Walford once more, fireworks will no doubt ensue.

