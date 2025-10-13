EastEnders spoilers for next week: Nigel questioned by police after car crash, Zoe steals from Kat and Okie’s threats continue

A guilt-ridden Nigel Bates faces police questioning in EastEnders spoilers for next week, as he crashes his car after an argument with Julie. She attempts to take the blame for the incident, but Nigel sees through her lies, and tells Jack that he was responsible.

Meanwhile, desperate Zoe betrays Kat by stealing money from The Vic. And, as Kat confronts her daughter, another shocking truth comes to the fore.

Elsewhere, Okie issues a chilling threat to Harry as they argue over Kojo’s fate. And, as Johnny launches a new business venture, Callum grows concerned over a new face.

Nigel’s about to say goodbye to his beloved car when disaster strikes (Credit: BBC)

1. Nigel causes a car crash in EastEnders spoilers

Nigel accidentally damages his car while preparing to sell it. Lauren offers a reduced price, which Nigel accepts.

Later, he reveals to Yolande his plan to take the car for a drive one last time. And, when he spots the missing keys, he gets an idea.

After getting into an argument with Julie, Nigel sneaks away for a drive. When Julie calls, Nigel quickly becomes overwhelmed and confused, and crashes the car.

Confused Nigel faces police questioning (Credit: BBC)

2. Nigel comes clean to the police in EastEnders spoilers

Julie takes the blame for the car crash, but Nigel isn’t buying it. On a mission to find the truth, he questions Julie over the details.

She continues to insist that she had been driving, but Nigel doesn’t believe her. He goes to see Jack, and admits that he was responsible for crashing the car.

Under Jack’s advice, Nigel goes to the police station and hands himself in.

How much trouble is Nigel in?

Zoe betrays her mum (Credit: BBC)

3. Zoe steals from Kat and The Vic in EastEnders spoilers

With Sharon still away with Vicki, Zoe is desperate to finalise a private investigator to find her son. However, Kat tells her that it will have to wait until Sharon returns.

Later, Kat and Alfie are frustrated by Zoe and Jean’s constant bickering. Kat promises to help Zoe find her son, but is furious when she learns that Zoe has stolen money from the pub.

She follows Zoe to a secret meeting with her new private investigator, and confronts her over the stolen money. Kat tries to support her daughter, but grows even more suspicious when she realises that Zoe is lying to the investigator.

What else is Zoe hiding?

Zoe’s latest revelation leaves Kat stunned (Credit: BBC)

4. Zoe shares more shocking news

Zoe overhears Kat telling Alfie that she’ll have to leave if she doesn’t start setting a good example. Later, things are tense between mother and daughter until they become distracted by a cat, trapped in The Vic.

Zoe rescues the cat, making amends with Kat. Events take a shocking turn when Zoe drops yet another bombshell.

What’s Zoe’s big secret?

Okie continues to threaten Harry (Credit: BBC)

5. Okie threatens captive Harry

George grows increasingly worried about Kojo’s whereabouts. Okie tells Harry to call Kojo, but Harry instead tells Kojo to run away.

Later, after an odd text from Harry’s phone, Teddy shares his concern with Billy. Meanwhile, Okie rages at Harry for his actions, and demands that he tell Kojo to return to his handlers.

When Harry refuses, Okie issues a terrible threat. Later, as Teddy sets off for Cardiff in search of Harry, Kojo returns to the flat.

Gina and Jasmine hit it off (Credit: BBC)

6. Gina and Jasmine’s night takes a turn for the unexpected

At The Albert, Gina and Jasmine grow close. As talk turns to Cindy, Jasmine prods her for gossip.

Oscar arrives in an attempt to impress Jasmine, but she snaps at him. She and Gina decide to go for a drink elsewhere. However, their night soon takes a darker turn…

Johnny’s new pal has Callum feeling nervous (Credit: BBC)

7. Johnny’s new friend has Callum concerned in EastEnders spoilers

Elaine and Callum encourage Johnny to explore a business opportunity with an old client. An old client of Johnny’s arrives for their meeting, and impresses Elaine.

When Callum arrives, he’s surprised to see that Johnny’s contact – Tim – isn’t quite what he’d expected. Later, Johnny agrees to go into business with Tim, in spite of a warning from Callum about his potential motives.

Johnny’s desperate to win Lexi over (Credit: BBC)

8. Johnny tries to win Lexi over

Lexi is cold towards Callum’s new man. Billy is annoyed when Johnny attempts to win her over with gifts, and tells Callum to put a stop to it.

Later, Johnny offers to take Lexi to a concert. Seeing how happy Lexi is, Callum grows conflicted.

Lauren soon bursts Oscar’s bubble (Credit: BBC)

9. Oscar’s a free man in EastEnders spoilers

Oscar’s ankle tag is removed. However, his happiness is short-lived following a frank discussion with Lauren.

