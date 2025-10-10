‘Explicitly violent’ Joel attack should have played after watershed, demand shocked EastEnders viewers

Joel Marshall unleashed a terrible attack upon stepmum Vicki Fowler in EastEnders last night (Thursday, October 9), leaving viewers shocked and appalled. These scenes aired as Joel and Tommy caused a shocking incident at school, putting him on a collision course with Vicki and dad Ross again.

As a hot-headed Ross stormed out of the house, Vicki continued her confrontation with Joel. As she railed at her stepson, all of that teenage anger and resentment came to the fore, fueled by online influencers and his misogynistic belief system.

It was then that he exploded, blindsiding Vicki with a punch. As she lay prone on the floor, his vicious attack continued. And, as he continued to rain down the kicks and punches, he proudly recorded his violent attack.

And to some, EastEnders had gone too far with these shocking scenes.

Joel recorded his vile attack (Credit: BBC)

Joel attack should have aired after watershed, EastEnders fans demand

As these scenes aired, viewers registered their horror on social media. And while many appreciated the importance of the story, some felt that the soap had crossed a line.

“Soaps going to [sic] far,… what happened to watershed.. horrendous..” wrote one fan on X.

“Disgusted they showed this before 9pm young kids are watching,” said another.

“There should be a warning about tonight’s Eastenders! Being shown before 9pm watershed. The final scenes should definitely not be seen by young children at 7:30pm!” a third said.

A fourth agreed: “That episode really should have come with a content warning. More explicitly violent than I was expecting.”

Did last night’s episode need to come with a warning?

Joel puts Tommy in an awkward situation (Credit: BBC)

Ross and Tommy cover for Joel in EastEnders spoilers next week

As the story continues next week, a seriously injured Vicki takes refuge at The Vic. Tommy sneaks away to meet up with Joel, who begs for help.

Downplaying his attack, Joel demands that Tommy hide him. Tommy lets him stay in the Slaters’ garage, attracting Zoe’s suspicion when she realises that he’s hiding something.

Meanwhile, shocked Ross tries to suppress rumours that Joel was responsible for Vicki‘s attack. At the hospital, he’s relieved to hear that she’ll be okay, but tensions simmer to the surface when they discuss Joel.

How will he react when he learns what Joel has done?

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Okie targets Gina, Joel hospitalises Vicki, and Nigel plans a surprise