Early BBC iPlayer release reveals the moment Joel viciously attacks Vicki

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for EastEnders tonight, which is alread available for streaming on BBC iPlayer, but has not yet aired on BBC One – in which Joel viciously attacks Vicki.

Toxic teenager Joel Marshall attacks stepmum Vicki Fowler in EastEnders tonight (Thursday, October 9), after being responsible for a shocking incident at school Stunned to learn what Tommy and Joel have done, the parents get involved – only for worse to come.

Here’s what happens in today’s EastEnders. Spoilers beware!

Ross is shocked to learn what Joel’s been up to (Credit: BBC)

Joel’s latest vile actions leave Walford divided

As an upset Amy explains to her parents, Joel and Tommy (but mostly Joel) had hacked into the school Bluetooth. They’d then broadcast violent pornography during assembly.

Disgusted, Amy had followed Joel out of the classroom to admonish him for his behaviour.

During the ensuing argument, push had come to shove, and he’d gotten physical with Amy. And, as the parents debate who had done what, and to whom, Kat, Alfie, Vicki and Ross attempt to discipline their children. And it’s then that Joel turns violent…

Joel’s behaviour gets even worse when Vicki confronts him (Credit: BBC)

Joel attacks Vicki in EastEnders tonight

As Kat and Alfie try to talk sense into Tommy, a more violent confrontation takes place across the Square. His temper boiling over, Ross storms out of the house, leaving Vicki alone with Joel.

Vicki once again tries to get through to Joel, their row getting heated as they swap home truths.

“You’re a pathetic little beta male,” Vicki snarls. “A silly little twerp.”

“I am so much stronger than you!” she screams in his face.

This is when Joel snaps, striking Vicki. And, as she lies unconscious on the floor, Joel begins recording on his phone. With Vicki lying prone, Joel unleashes amother violent attack, kicking and punching his helpless stepmum.

Afterwards, nursing a scratch on his cheek, Joel stalks away – leaving Vicki bloodied and semi-conscious on the kitchen floor. Will Vicki pull through? And will Joel face the consequences of his actions?

