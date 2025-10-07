Sinister Okie targets Gina Knight in EastEnders spoilers for next week, while also holding Harry Mitchell hostage.

With Harry missing, Okie torments his captive by taking oblivious Gina out on a date.

But what does Okie have planned?

Meanwhile, Vicki is rushed into hospital after being attacked by Joel. When Ross finds out, he’s shocked – but will he leap to Joel’s defense again?

Elsewhere, Nigel plans a surprise for upset Julie, and Johnny’s business plans backfire. Read our EastEnders spoilers in full below.

What do Okie and Ravi have planned for Harry? (Credit: BBC)

1. Ravi and Okie make plans for Harry in EastEnders spoilers

With Harry still missing, Harry goes to George for help. However, George tells him that Harry is safe and sound with Kojo.

Gina and Teddy’s fears are allayed when Harry calls to say that he’s fine. What neither knows is that Okie and Ravi have Harry – and have forced him to make the phone call.

Okie refuses to let Harry go unless he tells him what the hidden camera is linked to. Meanwhile, Anna tries to cheer up Gina’s mood when she leaves Harry an angry voicemail, demanding

answers.Harry tells Okie what the camera is linked to, and Okie goes to fetch Harry’s laptop. On his way, he bumps into Gina, and she gives him her number when he flirts with her.Harry gives

Ravi and Okie the information they’ve demanded, but they still refuse to let him go.

Okie makes a move on Gina (Credit: BBC)

2. Okie targets Gina in EastEnders spoilers

When a rival gang give Okie a warning, and he tells Ravi to sort it out. Later, stressed-out Ravi suggests to Avani that they go away on holiday.

Okie is thrilled when Ravi leaves him in charge of the business. Ravi also tells Okie to let Harry go, but Okie has other ideas.

With Harry still his captive, he tells him that he’s going on a date with Gina. After a drink with Okie, Gina tells Anna that she’s worried something serious is going on with Harry.

Meanwhile, a broken Harry turns to drugs as Okie continues to toy with his emotions. Will Gina realise what’s been going on?

Vicki lies battered and bruised after a beating from Joel (Credit: BBC)

3. Vicki rushed to hospital after Joel attack

Unaware of his attack on Vicki, Ross apologises to Joel for their earlier argument. Meanwhile, Vicki stumbles into The Vic in search of help.

Tommy sneaks out to meet Joel, who begs for help while also downplaying his attack on Vicki. He agrees to hide Joel in the Slaters’ garage.

Sensing that something is up, Zoe tries to get Tommy to open up, but he remains silent over Joel’s whereabouts. Meanwhile, Ross is horrified to learn of Vicki’s attack, and tries to quash any rumours that Joel was responsible.

At the hospital, he’s relieved to hear that Vicki will recover, but tensions boil over when they discuss Joel. Later, Vicki is shocked when the police fill her in on developments in the case.

Nigel plans a surprise (Credit: BBC)

4. Nigel’s got a surprise for Julie in EastEnders spoilers

Julie tutors Lily, but things go awry when Nigel unintentionally upsets her. Later, Jean checks in on Julie, and the pair share a heart-to-heart.

Meanwhile, Nigel plans to surprise Julie with a trip to India. After suggesting that he sell his car to fund it, Oscar helps to sell Nigel’s car. The pair take it for a final spin, but are caught by Julie, who reminds Nigel that he can’t drive.

Afterwards, Jean and Julie share a drink at The Vic. Julie is thrilled when Nigel tells her that he’s taking her away to India.

5. Johnny’s business plans backfire

Elaine suggests that Johnny start his own business. However, he’s sent into a panic when he realises that he drunkenly sent a business proposal to all of his contacts – including his clients and boss.

Later, he tells Callum that he’s been fired.

6. Also in EastEnders spoilers

Meanwhile, when Teddy gives her a shockingly high quote for the building work on No.5, Elaine is stunned. Later, she tells Yolande that she’s planning on turning it into a boutique hotel.

Elsewhere, Oscar remains set on his mission to impress Jasmine. He’s overjoyed when she accepts his invite on a date.

